Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy to face off in ‘The Golf Channel Games’ at Trump National

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have often gone head-to-head in PGA Tour events. Later this year, fans will witness the top two golfers in the world headline a golf tournament at Trump National Golf Links.

McIlroy and Scheffler will be leading two teams at this year's 'The Golf Channel Games' that will commence on December 17, 2025. This event will also be televised live on The Golf Channel and the USA Network. In The Golf Channel Games, each of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will be leading a team of four golfers.

The contest will be held under the lights and players will have to pay close attention to the shot clock. The Golf Channel Games will be carried out in four formats - Timed Drive, Chip, & Putt, Timed Shootout, 14-Club Challenge, and the Captains’ Challenge. NUCLR GOLF also shared this exciting news about Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler on X (previously Twitter):

The Timed Drive, Chip, & Putt will be a solo contest for the golfers. Players will have limited time to drive a number of yards, chip within a specific distance to the pin, and hole a certain feet of putts. The 14-Club Challenge is a team competition where golfers will take turns in hitting the ball with a club of their choice from a single bag, which will stay valid for that particular shot.

Scottie Scheffler's and Rory McIlroy's teams will also play the Timed Shootout format, where golfers would be assigned fixed positions. Two golfers will be around the green, one will be on the fairway, and another one will hold their position on the tee. The Four-player alternate shot format will witness golfers trying to make it to the pin with the least number of shots.

