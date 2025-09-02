‘We have hulk’: Golf fans take stand for Scottie Scheffler amid comparison between US and Europe team

Scottie Scheffler has been in outstanding form this season, winning five tournaments, including two golf majors. The next big competition for Scheffler is the 2025 Ryder Cup, which will be held at the Bethpage Black Golf Club in New York. The full squads of Team USA and Team Europe are now out, and while many fans believe Team Europe is packed, some are vying for World Number One.Betr, an Instagram page, recently posted information on both teams and which golfers qualified, while which one were Captain Picks. In the caption of the Instagram post, they stated that Team Europe appears to be loaded and that Team USA could be defeated. The caption read:&quot;🚨 RYDER CUP TEAMS ARE OFFICIALLY SET… and Europe is STACKED compared to the USA 😅&quot;Under the comments of this post, some fans expressed big-time support for Team USA. These fans pointed out that Scottie Scheffler will play the Hulk for Team USA, so things will not be as easy as they appear for Team Europe. Furthermore, fans pointed out that Bryson DeChambeau will be one of the team's game changers.Here are some of the fans' remarks that highlight this.&quot;We have a Hulk! (Scottie),&quot; One fan stated.&quot;I think you’re underestimating having the best clutch golfer in the world 🇺🇸,&quot; another fan pointed out.Fans' comments under Betr's Instagram post (Image Credit: Instagram @betr)&quot;Nah, it’s pretty good teams,&quot; one fan remarked.&quot;Europe got a lot of dudes who will fold under pressure 😂,&quot; another fan stated.Fans' comments under Betr's Instagram post (Image Credit: Instagram @betr)&quot;Seriously, tf is everyone saying Euro is stacked. I’ll take team USA any f**king day. Burns is a beast,&quot; another fan showed more support.&quot;I like us!🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲,&quot; one fan stated.Fans' comments under Betr's Instagram post (Image Credit: Instagram @betr)Scottie Scheffler's game will likely turn things around for Team USA, and he is also excited to serve his country in this year's Ryder Cup.Scottie Scheffler feels his energy returning to represent the USATOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: GettyThe World Number One has appeared in the Ryder Cup twice before 2025. In his Ryder Cup career, he has two wins, two losses, and three ties, for a decent 3.5 points average. Scottie Scheffler recently shared an Instagram post featuring a short video edit of himself. In the caption of the post, he described how his energy is being replenished as he feels pleased to serve the United States.The caption of the post read:&quot;Proud to rep the USA 🇺🇸 @rydercupusa energy loading - let’s bring it home!&quot;In the Instagram reel, Keegan Bradley was also hyping up Scottie Scheffler. The Team USA captain stated:&quot;There's so much to say about Scottie Scheffler. He had 37,000 points, 10% of the points given to our Ryder Cup team. He's a natural-born leader, but more importantly, I'm more impressed with the person that he is than the player, and he's a pretty incredible player. So, great asset to have in our team, and, you know, really proud of the way he stepped up and has been a leader in this team.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTo counter Scheffler, Team Europe will be depending upon Rory McIlroy, who is going to be the on and off-course leader of the team, according to Luke Donald.