Scottie Scheffler's BMW Championship win draws 3.5M viewers while LIV Golf struggles on Fox

Scottie Scheffler has been in amazing form this year, and he won his fifth tournament of the season at the BMW Championship. It was a tremendous moment for him, and with this victory, he will enter the 2025 Tour Championship with great confidence. Scheffler's victory was so significant that it garnered a lot of attention even on TV.

The World No. 1 had one of the best performances during the last round of the BMW Championship, and it garnered a lot more viewers for NBC. According to Josh Carpenter, the final round this year resulted in 3.5 million viewers for NBC. This was 43% more than last year's final round, which was won by Keegan Bradley.

Carpenter's report also revealed that while the PGA Tour received a lot of interest around the world, LIV Golf performed poorly on FOX. LIV was organizing a new tournament in Indianapolis, but Scottie Scheffler's victory overshadowed this. The final round of the Indianapolis tournament received only 426K viewers on Fox. The report about the views read,

"Golf viewership from Sunday: NBC draws 3.5M for the final round of the BMW Championship (Scheffler). That's up 43% from 2.5M last year for Keegan Bradley. Prior two years were 3.0M (Hovland on CBS) and 2.8M (Cantlay on NBC). LIV Golf Indy on Sunday: 426,000 on Fox."

Scottie Scheffler ended the BMW Championship with a total score of 15 under par. He finished two shots ahead of the runner-up, Robert MacIntyre. Scheffler had an outstanding performance and earned a total of $3.6 million for it.

Scottie Scheffler reveals how patience plays a vital role in his game

PGA: BMW Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Following his amazing win at the Caves Valley Golf Club, Scottie Scheffler revealed the importance of patience in his game. Scheffler emphasized that a round does not always go as planned and that the golfer must remain cool and patient. In this way, perhaps the final holes will help you out.

Scheffler even claimed that he usually follows this method, and it works for him. The golfer noted in a press conference:

"That's always frustrating when the rounds get -- when you're not getting as much out of the round as you would hope. But I was putting myself in position, doing the right things. I didn't really feel like I was doing a lot of stuff wrong. It was just very challenging out there."

Scheffler continued,

"I knew if I continued to execute and stay patient, that things were eventually going to go my way. Really, it all just boils down to execution. I think sometimes throughout the course of a round like that, if you're not getting the most out of it, it can be frustrating, and then things can kind of snowball from there. But did a good job of staying patient and executing when it really mattered."

Scottie Scheffler's next competition will be the Tour Championship, which begins on August 21 at the East Lake Golf Course.

