Scottie Scheffler's caddie beats average PGA Tour player's season earnings

Scottie Scheffler continued his remarkable run this year with the 2025 Open Championship title, earning $3.1 million as a prize money. However, he's not the only one who is earning big cheques. His caddie, Ted Scott, who puts in as amount hard work as Scheffler, has emerged as one of the highest-paid caddies this year.Golf Digest shared an X post on Tuesday, July 22, highlighting that Scott's earnings for the 2025 season have reached $1.92 million, surpassing $1.73 million earnings of an average PGA Tour golfer this year. The caption of the post read:&quot;Ted Scott's estimated earnings this year are higher than the average PGA Tour player.🤯&quot;Ted Scott receives a $3,000 weekly salary and a percentage of Scheffler’s winnings. PGA Tour caddie rates are typically 5% for finishes outside the top 10, 7% for top-10s, and 10% for wins. Scheffler has earned $19.2 million this season with four wins, including The Open and the PGA Championship.Cosidering the 10% of the winning cut, Scott’s biggest payouts include $403,000 for the Memorial tournament, $345,000 at the PGA Championship, $313,000 at The Open, $181,200 for the CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He also earned $87,000 at the Genesis Invitational after the now-four-time major winner finished T3 at Torrey Pines in February.Scott has also earned $48,000 in base salary over 16 events. In 2024, Scott’s estimated earnings exceeded $5 million as Scheffler led the Tour with over $55 million. Scott began caddying in 2000 and worked with Bubba Watson for over 15 years before joining Scheffler in late 2021. With that, Scott once revealed that he wasn't sure about taking a job as Scheffler's caddie.Ted Scott had doubts about Scottie Scheffler’s attitude before joining himScottie Scheffler and Ted Scott have become one of golf’s most successful teams over the past three seasons. But their partnership nearly didn’t happen. In Season 3 of Full Swing, Scott shared that he was unsure about working with Scheffler after noticing his fiery on-course demeanor.Back when Scottie Scheffler first reached out, Scott had just ended his long stint with Bubba Watson. Before making a decision, he looked into how Scheffler carried himself during tournaments:“Basically, a friend of mine approached me and said, ‘You’re about to receive a phone call from a really good player. This guy is really good. Like really good.’ I had never really met Scottie other than that we played with him in the New Orleans tournament and I saw that he was kind of feisty, you know? That was one of the questions that I asked him when he called me,” Scott said.Old clips in the show even captured Scottie Scheffler reacting emotionally after missed putts and struggling to keep his cool. That led Scott to confront him directly during their first phone call. He added.“I said, ‘I don’t know if I want to work for you because of your attitude.’ When I posed that question to him, he said, ‘That’s a fair question and I’m willing to work on it.’ All I need is a little bit of hope and I’m willing to get behind anybody. So I decided to take the job and here we are.”Their decision to team up paid off instantly. Scottie Scheffler captured the 2022 Masters title in their first season together, followed by two more PGA Tour wins in 2023, and a dominant 2024 season that solidified their bond as one of the strongest duos on tour.