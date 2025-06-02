WATCH: Scottie Scheffler's caddie shakes leg post Memorial Tournament 2025 victory

Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott, celebrated the Memorial Tournament 2025 win with a special gesture. The veteran looper posted a dance video with his crew after the World No. 1 golfer secured his third win of the season.
On Sunday, June 1, Scheffler finished at 10-under, posting a four-shot victory over Ben Griffin at the Memorial Tournament. This marked his third win in his past four PGA Tour starts. Additionally, he became the first player since Tiger Woods to successfully defend the title at Muirfield Village.
Following the win, Ted Scott shared a clip on Instagram showing him shaking his legs alongside his crew.
"Could not have done it again without this crew right here! Thank you men!" he wrote.
Ted Scott joined forces with Scottie Scheffler in 2021, and the duo has been an unstoppable force since. The veteran bagman has been part of each of Scheffler’s 16 wins and helped him claim three major titles, two Players Championships, and a FedEx Cup victory.
How much has Ted Scott earned with Scottie Scheffler this season?
So far, Scottie Scheffler has teed it up in 12 events this season, recording nine top-10 finishes. He has claimed the PGA Championship and two Signature Events, which have brought in massive paydays. In total, Scheffler has earned over $14,558,697 so far this season.
Scheffler’s success has also helped Ted Scott rake in hefty paychecks. Usually, a caddie earns a 10% cut for a win, 7% for a top-10 finish, and 5% for finishes outside the top 10.
Scheffler has won three times and posted six other top-10 finishes. As a result, Ted Scott has also bagged $1,259,794.86 from Scheffler’s earnings.
Here's a complete look at Scott's payout this season.
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T9), ($535,000.00) - $37,450.00 (7%)
- WM Phoenix Open (T25), ($69,197.14) - $3,459.86 (5%)
- The Genesis Invitational (T3), ($1,200,000.00) - $84,000.00 (7%)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational (T11), ($451,250.00) - $22,562.50 (5%)
- The Players Championship (T20), ($240,250.00) - $12,012.50 (5%)
- Texas Children's Houston Open (T2), ($845,500.00) - $59,185.00 (7%)
- Masters Tournament (4), ($1,008,000.00) - $50,400.00 (5%)
- RBC Heritage (T8), ($580,000.00) - $40,600.00 (7%)
- THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (1), ($1,782,000.00) - $178,200.00 (10%)
- PGA Championship (1), ($3,420,000.00) - $342,000.00 (10%)
- Charles Schwab Challenge (T4), ($427,500.00) - $29,925.00 (7%)
- The Memorial Tournament (1), ($4,000,000.00) - $400,000.00 (10%)