"Scottie Scheffler's gonna destroy Rory McIlroy" - Fans react to the golfers facing off in ‘The Golf Channel Games’

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will now be gearing up for a major face-off against each other. On August 27, Josh Carpenter reported that a potential event in December could take place in which Scheffler and McIlroy would lead teams of four to compete against each other. A new report on the event has arrived, revealing that the tournament is confirmed and will be taking place at Trump National Golf Course in Jupiter, Florida.

NUCLR Golf shared more information about the event, revealing that The Golf Channel Games will organise it on Wednesday, December 17. The X post also stated that the tournament will feature Timed Drive Chip & Putt, 14-Club Challenge, Timed Shootout, and Captains' Challenge.

A small part of NUCLR Golf's X post read,

"🚨⛳️🆚 #OFFICIAL — Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler will each captain two 4- man teams at ‘The Golf Channel Games’ taking place under the lights in Jupiter, FL, just before Christmas."

Fans made bold predictions in the comments section of this post, predicting that Scheffler will definitely crush McIlroy. The World No. 1 has been in fantastic form this season, winning five tournaments and two Golf Majors. Interestingly, McIlroy has also been in consistent form, winning the 2025 Masters Tournament to complete his career grand slam.

Here's a look at some of the fans' comments highlighting the same:

"Scottie's gonna destroy Rory!" One fan pointed out.

"Scottie next to Rory," another fan roasted McIlroy in the comments by sharing a picture of a really tall man and a dwarf man.

"No wonder Rory rages out constantly. Scottie mogs the little fella," one fan exclaimed.

"Sounds fun!!" Another fan stated.

"I get to attend to this event! So excited!" One fan exclaimed his excitement.

The tournament is generating a lot of buzz among fans, and it appears that both players are also excited for the challenge.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are excited for the massive challenge against one another

TOUR Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were interviewed by Golf Week, and both expressed their appreciation for The Golf Channel Games' December event. McIlroy originally praised the game's new pattern, noting that golf's inspiration from other sports, such as the NFL, keeps the game intriguing even after the season is over.

McIlroy stated,

"The Golf Channel Games bring a fresh approach to golf, inspired by events like the NFL Combine and All-Star Games from top professional leagues. They give players the chance to showcase their skills across unique challenges and offer fans a new way to enjoy the game in the postseason.”

Following that, Scottie Scheffler discussed how he is looking forward to the massive challenge. Scheffler claims that this new pattern will be enjoyable and engaging for both golfers and spectators. The golfer explained:

"The Golf Channel Games will be a great mix of skill, strategy, and pressure. This will be a brand new way for the players and the fans to experience the game of golf. Everyone knows how competitive we are, and I think the Golf Channel Games will be an innovative competition that will engage the viewers."

Interestingly, before this event, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will compete in the Ryder Cup 2025, which will be held at the Bethpage Black Golf Club in New York.

