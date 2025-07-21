Scottie Scheffler's 'selfish' yet 'selfless' attitude earns him praise from 31-YO LET pro

Scottie Scheffler has received a ton of attention after he expressed his profound feelings about his family over golf. He has received a lot of fan love, but like two sides of a coin, he has also received some sarcasm and hatred from the golf world. Interestingly, LET pro Megan MacLaren responded to this sarcasm, alleging that Scheffler's statement had been misrepresented among fans.Megan MacLaren reacted to NIKE's congratulations to Scheffler, claiming that the golfer never declared that he does not want success but rather prioritizes his family. MacLaren's post on X stated,&quot;Can we all agree his press conference at the start of the week was never him saying that he didn’t care or that he doesn’t want success as much as anyone else out there?? Surely it was him saying exactly what that Nike ad says. You can be the most competitive person in the world and still understand that winning golf tournaments isn’t as important as being loved, and loving, or having faith.&quot;Her tweet continued,&quot;I actually think it’s unbelievably inspiring (and mind blowing) that he can do what so many extraordinary athletes can’t - be selfish enough to achieve generational greatness, but selfless enough to be what he needs to be to his family.&quot;During the Open Championship press conference, Scottie Scheffler explained that being No. 1 and winning a tournament are only second to him. He would prefer to be a good father to his son than to be a golfer. Since May 2022, the World No. 1 has dominated the golf world, and he recently finished 100 weeks as the world's top-ranked golfer.Megan MacLaren claims Scottie Scheffler's statement was one of the &quot;realest insights&quot; from a top golferThe 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: GettyUnder Megan MacLaren's post, fans also praised Scottie Scheffler, with one even stating that spreading hate has become a common practice in 2025. This fan claimed how Scheffler's statement was not misunderstood by fans but rather misrepresented in order to increase fan engagement. The fan's comment read:&quot;It's so 2025 that what he said was misunderstood. In fact, misunderstood isn't the right word – knowingly, wilfully misrepresented, for engagement, when the proper meaning of it was far more interesting anyway.&quot;Megan MacLaren responded to this fan by claiming that Scottie Scheffler's statements were among the most realistic statements a top golfer could have made in 2025. Her comment read:&quot;Agreed!! It was one of the realest insights into the mind of someone at the top of a sport, probably ever.&quot;Talking about Scottie Scheffler's performance in the Open Championship, he ended with a total score of 17 under par. He finished four shots ahead of Harris English, who came in second. Scheffler has earned a whopping $3.1 million from this win. The next tournament the World No. 1 will be heading towards is going to be the FedEx St. Jude Championship, staring from August 7 at TPC Southwind.