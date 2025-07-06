2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open payout: How much each player earned from the €450,000 purse?

The 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open has concluded, and amateur golfer Lottie Woad stood tall in the end on Sunday, July 6. The tournament took place at the renowned Carton House, Fairmont's O'Meara Course, which presented a significant test for several of the participants, including Charley Hull.

In the end, Lottie Woad emerged dominant, finishing with a total score of 21 under par. The amateur golfer won by a 6-shot margin, but she will not receive any monetary rewards from this tournament win. According to the official rules, an amateur will receive only the trophy and title after winning a tournament.

Amateurs can only get prize money if they become professional golfers before the event ends. Thus, Lottie Woad will not receive any award money. Instead, the winnings will be distributed to the next professional golfer on the leaderboard. Irish amateur Emma Fleming also missed out on prize money as she finished T54 on the leaderboard.

What is the prize distribution for the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open?

KPMG Women's Irish Open Golf Championship - Day Four - Source: Getty

The 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open had a prize pool of €450,000, up from €400,000 last year. Due to ties, the prize money for those positions is pooled together and distributed equally among the golfers.

This year's tournament also had a lot of ties, and here's how much each player will earn:

1. Lottie Woad (a) (-21) - €0

2. Madelene Sagstrom (-15) - €67,500

3. Amelia Garvey (-14) - €40,500

4. Charley Hull (-12) - €27,000

T5. Fatima Fernandez Cano (-10) - €15,750

T5. Hannah Screen (-10) - €15,750

T5. Chiara Tamburlini (-10) - €15,750

T5. Kirsten Rudgeley (-10) - €15,750

T9. Celine Herbin (-9) - €10,800

T9. Alexandra Swayne (-9) - €10,800

T9. Anne-Charlotte Mora (-9) - €10,800

T12. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (-8) - €9,000

T12. Kajsa Arwefjall (-8) - €9,000

T12. Alice Hewson (-8) - €9,000

T12. Patricia Isabel Schmidt (-8) - €9,000

T12. Anna Foster (-8) - €9,000

T17. Laura Beveridge (-7) - €7,538

T17. Smilla Tarning Soenderby (-7) - €7,538

T17. Darcey Harry (-7) - €7,538

T17. Alessandra Fanali (-7) - €7,538

T21. Polly Mack (-6) - €6,690

T21. Meghan MacLaren (-6) - €6,690

T21. Esme Hamilton (-6) - €6,690

T24. Maha Haddioui (-5) - €5,706

T24. Nastasia Nadaud (-5) - €5,706

T24. Lisa Pettersson (-5) - €5,706

T24. Dorota Zalewska (-5) - €5,706

T24. Blanca Fernandez (-5) - €5,706

T29. Anna Nordqvist (-4) - €4,748

T29. Perrine Delacour (-4) - €4,748

T31. Momoka Kobori (-3) - €3,953

T31. Kylie Henry (-3) - €3,953

T31. Kelsey Bennett (-3) - €3,953

T31. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (-3) - €3,953

T31. Chloe Williams (-3) - €3,953

T31. Mimi Rhodes (-3) - €3,953

T37. Canice Screene (-2) - €3,015

T37. Chiara Noja (-2) - €3,015

T37. Klara Davidson Spilkova (-2) - €3,015

T37. Leonie Harm (-2) - €3,015

T37. Agathe Sauzon (-2) - €3,015

T37. Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen (-2) - €3,015

T37. Georgia Hall (-2) - €3,015

T44. Charlotte Laffar (-1) - €2,340

T44. Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir (-1) - €2,340

T44. Lorna Mcclymont (-1) - €2,340

T44. Brianna Navarrosa (-1) - €2,340

T48. Natacha Host Husted (E) - €2,093

T48. Leona Maguire (E) - €2,093

50. Teresa Toscano (+1) - €2,025

T51. April Angurasaranee (+2) - €1,875

T51. Celina Sattelkau (+2) - €1,875

T51. Trichat Cheenglab (+2) - €1,875

T54. Cara Gainer (+3) - €1,688

T54. Emily Penttila (+3) - €1,688

T54. Emma Fleming (a) (+3) - €0

T57. Magdalena Simmermacher (+4) - €1,553

T57. Ayako Uehara (+4) - €1,553

T59. Maria Hernandez (+5) - €1,418

T59. Marianne Skarpnord (+5) - €1,418

T59. Michaela Finn (+5) - €1,418

T59. Stacy Bregman (+5) - €1,418

T63. Patricie Mackova (+6) - €1,260

T63. Anna Magnusson (+6) - €1,260

T63. Diksha Dagar (+6) - €1,260

T66. Vanessa Bouvet (+7) - €1,148

T66. Jess Baker (+7) - €1,148

68. Amaia Latorre (+8) - €1,080

69. Elena Moosmann (+10) - €1,035

