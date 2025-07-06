2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open payout: How much each player earned from the €450,000 purse?

The 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open has concluded, and amateur golfer Lottie Woad stood tall in the end on Sunday, July 6. The tournament took place at the renowned Carton House, Fairmont's O'Meara Course, which presented a significant test for several of the participants, including Charley Hull.
In the end, Lottie Woad emerged dominant, finishing with a total score of 21 under par. The amateur golfer won by a 6-shot margin, but she will not receive any monetary rewards from this tournament win. According to the official rules, an amateur will receive only the trophy and title after winning a tournament.
Amateurs can only get prize money if they become professional golfers before the event ends. Thus, Lottie Woad will not receive any award money. Instead, the winnings will be distributed to the next professional golfer on the leaderboard. Irish amateur Emma Fleming also missed out on prize money as she finished T54 on the leaderboard.
What is the prize distribution for the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open?
The 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open had a prize pool of €450,000, up from €400,000 last year. Due to ties, the prize money for those positions is pooled together and distributed equally among the golfers.
This year's tournament also had a lot of ties, and here's how much each player will earn:
- 1. Lottie Woad (a) (-21) - €0
- 2. Madelene Sagstrom (-15) - €67,500
- 3. Amelia Garvey (-14) - €40,500
- 4. Charley Hull (-12) - €27,000
- T5. Fatima Fernandez Cano (-10) - €15,750
- T5. Hannah Screen (-10) - €15,750
- T5. Chiara Tamburlini (-10) - €15,750
- T5. Kirsten Rudgeley (-10) - €15,750
- T9. Celine Herbin (-9) - €10,800
- T9. Alexandra Swayne (-9) - €10,800
- T9. Anne-Charlotte Mora (-9) - €10,800
- T12. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (-8) - €9,000
- T12. Kajsa Arwefjall (-8) - €9,000
- T12. Alice Hewson (-8) - €9,000
- T12. Patricia Isabel Schmidt (-8) - €9,000
- T12. Anna Foster (-8) - €9,000
- T17. Laura Beveridge (-7) - €7,538
- T17. Smilla Tarning Soenderby (-7) - €7,538
- T17. Darcey Harry (-7) - €7,538
- T17. Alessandra Fanali (-7) - €7,538
- T21. Polly Mack (-6) - €6,690
- T21. Meghan MacLaren (-6) - €6,690
- T21. Esme Hamilton (-6) - €6,690
- T24. Maha Haddioui (-5) - €5,706
- T24. Nastasia Nadaud (-5) - €5,706
- T24. Lisa Pettersson (-5) - €5,706
- T24. Dorota Zalewska (-5) - €5,706
- T24. Blanca Fernandez (-5) - €5,706
- T29. Anna Nordqvist (-4) - €4,748
- T29. Perrine Delacour (-4) - €4,748
- T31. Momoka Kobori (-3) - €3,953
- T31. Kylie Henry (-3) - €3,953
- T31. Kelsey Bennett (-3) - €3,953
- T31. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (-3) - €3,953
- T31. Chloe Williams (-3) - €3,953
- T31. Mimi Rhodes (-3) - €3,953
- T37. Canice Screene (-2) - €3,015
- T37. Chiara Noja (-2) - €3,015
- T37. Klara Davidson Spilkova (-2) - €3,015
- T37. Leonie Harm (-2) - €3,015
- T37. Agathe Sauzon (-2) - €3,015
- T37. Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen (-2) - €3,015
- T37. Georgia Hall (-2) - €3,015
- T44. Charlotte Laffar (-1) - €2,340
- T44. Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir (-1) - €2,340
- T44. Lorna Mcclymont (-1) - €2,340
- T44. Brianna Navarrosa (-1) - €2,340
- T48. Natacha Host Husted (E) - €2,093
- T48. Leona Maguire (E) - €2,093
- 50. Teresa Toscano (+1) - €2,025
- T51. April Angurasaranee (+2) - €1,875
- T51. Celina Sattelkau (+2) - €1,875
- T51. Trichat Cheenglab (+2) - €1,875
- T54. Cara Gainer (+3) - €1,688
- T54. Emily Penttila (+3) - €1,688
- T54. Emma Fleming (a) (+3) - €0
- T57. Magdalena Simmermacher (+4) - €1,553
- T57. Ayako Uehara (+4) - €1,553
- T59. Maria Hernandez (+5) - €1,418
- T59. Marianne Skarpnord (+5) - €1,418
- T59. Michaela Finn (+5) - €1,418
- T59. Stacy Bregman (+5) - €1,418
- T63. Patricie Mackova (+6) - €1,260
- T63. Anna Magnusson (+6) - €1,260
- T63. Diksha Dagar (+6) - €1,260
- T66. Vanessa Bouvet (+7) - €1,148
- T66. Jess Baker (+7) - €1,148
- 68. Amaia Latorre (+8) - €1,080
- 69. Elena Moosmann (+10) - €1,035