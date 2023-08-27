Scottie Scheffler's Sunday tee times and pairing for the 2023 Tour Championship explored

FedEx Cup leader Scottie Scheffler entered the star-packed field of the 2023 Tour Championship with a score of under 10 but was unable to maintain the lead. After playing in three rounds, Scheffler would only add -1 to his score to settle for fifth position in a three-way tie with Jon Rahm and Wyndham Clark.

The current World No.1 golfer will resume his play on the first hole of the East Lake Golf Course on Sunday, August 27 at 1:07 p.m. ET with 2022 BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay, who is also his Ryder Cup teammate.

The 2023 Tour Championship will have its final round on Sunday. Emiliano Grillo will take the first shot of the day with Taylor Moore, who finished in 30th place after Saturday's round.

American golfer Jordan Spieth will pair up with Jason Day and tee off at 11:07 a.m. ET followed by Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im, who will resume the game at 11:18 a.m. ET.

Here are the 2023 Tour Championship tee times for Sunday, August 27 (all-time in ET):

10:56 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

11:07 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Jason Day

11:18 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im

11:29 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Tom Kim

11:40 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Nick Taylor

11:56 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Russell Henley

12:18 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Sam Burns

12:29 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

12:40 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Max Homa

12:56 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Rory McIlroy

1:07 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

1:18 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Jon Rahm

1:29 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa

1:40 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler's performance at the 2023 Tour Championship

On Thursday, August 24, Scheffler had a solid start to the competition but struggled as the game progressed. He started the game with a birdie on the first hole of the opening round and then added two more birdies on the fourth and sixth holes.

In the first half of the game, he made three birdies and one bogey and carded two birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey on the back nine to score 71.

His performance was fortunately improved in the second round as Scheffler played a bogey-free round on Friday. He started the second round again with a birdie on the first hole and added three more birdies on the front nine and two more on the back nine to settle for a score of 65.

On Saturday, Scottie Scheffler made par on the first five holes and then bogeyed the next two holes. He added two more bogeys on the back nine along with one birdie on the 18th to score 73.

Scheffler tied for fifth place after playing on 54 holes with a score of under 11. He will enter the final round nine strokes behind Viktor Hovland.

Following the third round of the Tour Championship, Hovland extended his lead followed by Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, who tied for third place with Keegan Bradley.