Who are Scottie Scheffler’s sisters? Everything you need to know about Callie, Sara, and Mollie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is having a great time on the PGA Tour. He is currently ranked number one in the Official World Golf Rankings and has won six tournaments, including a major in the last two years.

A lot of people on the internet search about his family and his lifestyle. One of the most searched things is who are his sisters. The answer is that he is the only son of his parents and has three sisters, namely; Callie, Sara, and Mollie Scheffler.

All of his three sisters used to play golf and many other sports. Meanwhile, Callie Scheffler has played golf at Texas A&M and has also caddied for her brother in the 2016 US Open, where he participated as an amateur.

Scottie Scheffler's other two sisters, Sara and Molly, also played golf at some point in their lives. Sara Scheffler is a finance and sustainability graduate from the University of Texas at Austin. Meanwhile, Molly Scheffler has graduated with a degree in psychology from Texas A&M. These are the only details available of his sisters on the internet at the moment.

Scottie was born to Scott Scheffler and Diane Scheffler on June 21, 1996, in Ridgewood, New Jersey. However, his family moved to Dallas, Texas, when his mother received a good job offer from a law firm named Thompson & Knight.

Back in 2020, Scottie Scheffler married Meredith Scudder. She is often spotted at PGA Tour events supporting her husband.

Last year, a video of Scottie's family, including his 88-year-old grandmother, Mary, went viral. They came to support him at the 2022 Tour Championship.

How has Scottie Scheffler performed so far on the PGA Tour?

The New Jersey-born golfer had been playing on the PGA Tour since 2014. He earned the accolade of the Low Amature award at the 2017 US Open. However, he turned professional in 2018 and earned his PGA Tour card in 2020, after consistent performance on the Korn Ferry Tour.

His first victory on the leading American Tour came in 2022 when he won the WM Phoenix Open after defeating Patrick Cantlay in a deadlocked playoff. After this victory, Scottie Scheffler was on a rampage and went on to win three more events, including the Masters 2022.

In March 2022, he jumped to the top rank in the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time in his career. He hasn't been out of the top three since then (he is currently the World No. 1).

Later on, in 2023, Scottie Scheffler won his second WM Phoenix Open title. He also came out victorious in the Players Championship, which is also considered the unofficial fifth major tournament, after securing a dominating five-stroke win over Tyrrell Hatton.

Overall, playing on the PGA Tour, he had 110 starts so far and did not make the cut only on 19 occasions. Till now, he had 42 top-5 finishes on the tour and has earned a total of $42,565,229 as on-course earnings.

In the 2022-23 season alone, Scottie Scheffler has accumulated a sum of $21,014,342 as on-course earnings. However, he is currently playing at the 2023 Tour Championship and might add some more fortune to his bank account.