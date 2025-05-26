Scottie Scheffler’s sweet gesture stands out despite close miss at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler may have narrowly missed out on another win, but his interaction with fans stole the spotlight at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. The World No. 1 finished tied for fourth at Colonial Country Club, but it was an off-course moment that caught fans' attention.

Scheffler carded rounds of 68, 71, 64, and 69 to finish at 8-under-par (272), four strokes behind winner Ben Griffin. It marked his 11th start of the season, and he continued a strong run of form on the back of his wins at the PGA Championship and the CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

Following the event, the PGA Tour shared a video highlighting Scheffler’s wholesome fan moments, captioned:

"A man of the people. With a T4 finish last week, Scottie Scheffler knows how to show up for the fans on and off the course."

The video featured multiple clips of Scheffler engaging with fans. One showed him signing an autograph for a young fan after his PGA Championship win. When the fan asked if he could see the trophy, Scheffler handed it to him without hesitation.

Another clip captured a birthday moment, where Scheffler walked in with his baby son Bennett in a crib and a birthday cake in hand. As fans cheered his name, he handed the cake over to them in a lighthearted gesture.

The video also included several other snippets of similar moments, showing how much people enjoy being around the World No. 1.

Despite mental fatigue after back-to-back wins, Scottie Scheffler is set to compete in upcoming signature event

Scottie Scheffler will return to action at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, despite saying he felt mentally tired after winning two tournaments in a row. He will look to defend his title at Muirfield Village Golf Club from May 29 to June 1.

Scheffler started his season late after injuring his hand while preparing Christmas dinner. He made his debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and didn’t get a win until his ninth start.

He picked up his first victory of the season at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, finishing at 13-under. He followed it up with a win at the PGA Championship, claiming his third career major.

After those wins, Scheffler said he was feeling some mental fatigue. Speaking at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he said:

"I would say mentally I definitely am a bit tired. I'm definitely taking a lighter schedule this week than I normally would at a tournament, but overall my game, it feels like it's in a good spot. I felt like I was able to get some good rest to start this week."

He also added: "I'm just out here battling. I had a good day today. The first two days definitely could have been a bit better, but we'll see how things shake out during the course of the afternoon and see what I can do tomorrow."

Along with two wins, Scottie Scheffler has also recorded eight top-10 finishes this season so far.

