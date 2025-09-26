  • home icon
  Scottie Scheffler shares an inspiring message with fans as Team USA battle Europe at the Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler shares an inspiring message with fans as Team USA battle Europe at the Ryder Cup

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 26, 2025 14:39 GMT
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Morning Foursomes
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Morning Foursomes - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler is walking into the Ryder Cup 2025 as a potential game-changer for Team USA. The World No. 1 has been on fire this season, winning 6 tournaments, which included 2 golf majors. Aside from being in fantastic form, Scheffler has been extremely motivated to play in the tournament and represent Team USA. He also mentioned this motivation during the Ryder Cup Preview news conference.

During the conference on Thursday, September 25, Scheffler explained that in every tournament, one of the things he focuses on is his preparation. And talking about the Ryder Cup, he claimed how ready he is to compete in it. The World No.1 explained that when he walks in on Friday for his first tee shot, he will be certain that he has done everything possible to prepare for this event.

Scheffler stated,

"What I focus on when I show up to tournaments is my preparation, and I have prepared for this tournament. I'm ready to go out and compete. When I step up there on Friday, I can tell myself on the first tee that I did every last little thing that I could in order to play well, and it's time to go."
Aside from that, Scottie Scheffler also stated that there is nothing better in his mind than competing in major tournaments where he can represent his country. The golfer further revealed that this is why he is always excited for the Ryder Cup. He added,

"There's nothing better than this type of competition. You're playing for your country, you're playing for your team. These are the weeks that, when you look back on your career, these are the weeks so far that I remember the most. I have some of my best memories of my whole life playing these tournaments, and like I said, I'm just excited for Friday to get started."
Scottie Scheffler also uploaded his statements on Instagram with a reel edit of some of his photos. Talking more about it, here's a look at it:

Aside from this, Scottie Scheffler also talked a bit about Bryson DeChambeau in the press conference, saying he is very thrilled to play with the LIV Golfer.

Scottie Scheffler calls Bryson DeChambeau a "tremendous competitor"

PGA: Ryder Cup Day One Rounds
PGA: Ryder Cup Day One Rounds - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau is competing in his third consecutive Ryder Cup this season. Scottie Scheffler recently spoke about the LIV Golfer, noting that he is a fantastic competitor and someone with whom playing golf is really intriguing. At the Ryder Cup news conference on Thursday, Scheffler noted (quoted by Asap Sports),

"Yeah, I mean, I think Bryson is a tremendous competitor. He's a great partner as well. I partnered with him in 2021 at Whistling Straits, and he was a tremendous guy to be out to be golf course with. He's a great guy and a good friend, and he's been great in our team room."
The World No.1 continued,

"Like I said, he brings a lot of energy, the people love him, and I think he loves the opportunity to be able to represent his country. He's a multiple-time U.S. Open winner, and that means a lot to him. Being an American, I think, means a lot to him as well. I'm excited to kind of unleash him this week."

Bryson DeChambeau was the sixth and final golfer to qualify for Team USA via the Ryder Cup rankings. On the other hand, Scottie Scheffler was the first overall golfer to mathematically qualify for the tournament through rankings.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

