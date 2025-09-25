Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith enjoy their 'date night' at 2025 Ryder Cup Gala

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is gearing up to represent the US in the upcoming Ryder Cup. Ahead of the tournament, he attended a gala for the biennial event with his wife.One of the most anticipated Ryder Cup traditions is the star-studded welcome dinner usually held before the event. For this year’s gala, European and American players, accompanied with by wives and girlfriends, were treated to a feast at Hempstead House.Scheffler attended the dinner with his wife, Meredith, and shared a picture from the momentous night on Instagram. He was captured wearing a suit paired with white sneakers as he embraced his wife, who donned a chic red full-length dress.The post’s caption read:“Mom &amp; Dad date night at the Ryder Cup gala 🏆” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScottie Scheffler met his wife Meredith in high school and the two tied the knot in 2020. They welcomed their first child, Bennett, in 2024.Meredith has been a constant by Scheffler’s side for years, often appearing to support him in tournaments. She was present at the recently concluded Procore Championship, cheering her husband on as he clinched the title.After the tournament, Scottie Scheffler shared a reel showing highlights from the event, and his wife and son made it to the cut. The 19-time PGA Tour winner was captured posing with the Procore Championship trophy with Meredith and Bennett smiling by his side, and the post’s caption read:“Thankful. Eyes ahead to Bethpage.”Image via Scheffler’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@scottie.schefflerMeredith was also present to witness several other momentous wins from Scheffler this season. She walked the green carpet with him for the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere, and before that, cheered him on as he clinched the 2025 Open Championship title after a thrilling performance at Royal Portrush.Scottie Scheffler shares rigorous training routine ahead of The Ryder CupScottie Scheffler is taking preparations for the Ryder Cup very seriously. Ahead of the tournament, he hit the gym to get into shape for the event, and took to Instagram to show fans the amount of work he put in.In the video Scheffler posted, he was captured engaging in several drills with weights, barbells, and dumbbells. He was also captured practicing his swing stance with weighted balls and resistance bands.He wrote in the caption:“Preparing for Bethpage took a mixture of General Physical Preparation (GPP) and Specific Physical Preparation (SPP) - @chirosporttvb worked on a crafted plan ahead of the @rydercupusa 🇺🇸”Image via Scheffler’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@scottie.schefflerScottie Scheffler’s appearance in the 45th Ryder Cup will mark his third time playing in the tournament. He first represented the US in the biennial tournament in 2021, helping the Americans win the tournament 19 - 9 under the captaincy of Steve Stricker.Scheffler also played in the 2023 Ryder Cup when he tied with Jon Rahm in his Sunday singles match. That year, Team US lost the title to Team Europe 16.5 - 11.5