Scottie Scheffler tee times: Golfer’s tee off time at the US Open 2023 explored

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jun 14, 2023 11:18 GMT
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler, one of the top golfers set to compete in the upcoming 2023 US Open, has an exciting tee time ahead of him. He will tee off at No. 1 when the event begins.

Scheffler's tee time for the first round is set at 11:13 a.m ET. This will put him alongside fellow golfers Collin Morikawa and Max Homa. These players will work together to tackle the difficult course and make their mark in this highly anticipated tournament.

Other renowned players will also be teeing off at different points throughout the day.

Some of the critical tee times for Round 1 are 10:40 a.m. ET for Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood. At 10:51 a.m. ET, Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee and J.T. Poston will arrive. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler, who are slated to tee off at 11:13 a.m. ET, are another group to keep an eye on.

Scottie Scheffler's equipment change at the US Open 2023

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has been in the news lately thanks to his substantial equipment upgrade at the upcoming US Open 2023. Despite his great season, Scheffler is considering switching putters in an attempt to rectify recent issues on the green. This decision proves his drive to improve his game and seize every potential for victory in future events.

The legendary Los Angeles Country Club, known for its rich golfing heritage, will host the 2023 US Open from June 15-18. This famous location will provide the ideal setting for players to exhibit their extraordinary abilities and compete for victory.

With a $17,500,000 purse on offer, the event is expected to draw a star-studded field of elite players from both the PGA Tour and the European Tour. As the world's finest golfers gather at the US Open, fans around the globe await some exhilarating display and tough competition over the course of the week.

US Open Round 1 tee times (ET)

The tee timings for the players competing in the US Open 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club are listed below.

Tee No.TimePlayers
19:45 a.m.Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon
19:56 a.m.Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a)
110:07 a.m.Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal
110:18 a.m.Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan
110:29 a.m.Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon
110:40 a.m.Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
110:51 a.m.Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston
111:02 a.m.Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners
111:13 a.m.Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
111:24 a.m.Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin
111:35 a.m.Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox
111:46 a.m.Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul
111:57 a.m.Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda
13:15 p.m.Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman
13:26 p.m.Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a)
13:37 p.m.Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk
13:48 p.m.Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey
13:59 p.m.Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann
14:10 p.m.Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat
14:21 p.m.Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley
14:32 p.m.Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick
14:43 p.m.Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
14:54 p.m.Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy
15:05 p.m.Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery
15:16 p.m.Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)
15:27 p.m.Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey
109:45 a.m.Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda
109:56 a.m.Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a)
1010:07 a.m.Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert
1010:18 a.m.Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour
1010:29 a.m.Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a)
1010:40 a.m.Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton
1010:51 a.m.Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka
1011:02 a.m.Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
1011:13 a.m.Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim
1011:24 a.m.Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm
1011:35 a.m.Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)
1011:46 a.m.David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon
1011:57 a.m.Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a)
103:15 p.m.Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II
103:26 p.m.Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens
103:37 p.m.Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque
103:48 p.m.Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer
103:59 p.m.Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley
104:10 p.m.Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)
104:21 p.m.Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young
104:32 p.m.Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell
104:43 p.m.Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay
104:54 p.m.Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh
105:05 p.m.Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a)
105:16 p.m.Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III
105:27 p.m.Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake

