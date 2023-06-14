Scottie Scheffler tee times: Golfer’s tee off time at the US Open 2023 explored

Scottie Scheffler, one of the top golfers set to compete in the upcoming 2023 US Open, has an exciting tee time ahead of him. He will tee off at No. 1 when the event begins.
Scheffler's tee time for the first round is set at 11:13 a.m ET. This will put him alongside fellow golfers Collin Morikawa and Max Homa. These players will work together to tackle the difficult course and make their mark in this highly anticipated tournament.
Other renowned players will also be teeing off at different points throughout the day.
Some of the critical tee times for Round 1 are 10:40 a.m. ET for Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood. At 10:51 a.m. ET, Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee and J.T. Poston will arrive. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler, who are slated to tee off at 11:13 a.m. ET, are another group to keep an eye on.
Scottie Scheffler's equipment change at the US Open 2023
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has been in the news lately thanks to his substantial equipment upgrade at the upcoming US Open 2023. Despite his great season, Scheffler is considering switching putters in an attempt to rectify recent issues on the green. This decision proves his drive to improve his game and seize every potential for victory in future events.
The legendary Los Angeles Country Club, known for its rich golfing heritage, will host the 2023 US Open from June 15-18. This famous location will provide the ideal setting for players to exhibit their extraordinary abilities and compete for victory.
With a $17,500,000 purse on offer, the event is expected to draw a star-studded field of elite players from both the PGA Tour and the European Tour. As the world's finest golfers gather at the US Open, fans around the globe await some exhilarating display and tough competition over the course of the week.
US Open Round 1 tee times (ET)
The tee timings for the players competing in the US Open 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club are listed below.