Scottie Scheffler tee times: Golfer’s tee off time at the US Open 2023 explored

Scottie Scheffler, one of the top golfers set to compete in the upcoming 2023 US Open, has an exciting tee time ahead of him. He will tee off at No. 1 when the event begins.

Scheffler's tee time for the first round is set at 11:13 a.m ET. This will put him alongside fellow golfers Collin Morikawa and Max Homa. These players will work together to tackle the difficult course and make their mark in this highly anticipated tournament.

Other renowned players will also be teeing off at different points throughout the day.

Some of the critical tee times for Round 1 are 10:40 a.m. ET for Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood. At 10:51 a.m. ET, Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee and J.T. Poston will arrive. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler, who are slated to tee off at 11:13 a.m. ET, are another group to keep an eye on.

Scottie Scheffler's equipment change at the US Open 2023

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has been in the news lately thanks to his substantial equipment upgrade at the upcoming US Open 2023. Despite his great season, Scheffler is considering switching putters in an attempt to rectify recent issues on the green. This decision proves his drive to improve his game and seize every potential for victory in future events.

The legendary Los Angeles Country Club, known for its rich golfing heritage, will host the 2023 US Open from June 15-18. This famous location will provide the ideal setting for players to exhibit their extraordinary abilities and compete for victory.

With a $17,500,000 purse on offer, the event is expected to draw a star-studded field of elite players from both the PGA Tour and the European Tour. As the world's finest golfers gather at the US Open, fans around the globe await some exhilarating display and tough competition over the course of the week.

US Open Round 1 tee times (ET)

The tee timings for the players competing in the US Open 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club are listed below.

Tee No. Time Players 1 9:45 a.m. Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon 1 9:56 a.m. Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a) 1 10:07 a.m. Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal 1 10:18 a.m. Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan 1 10:29 a.m. Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon 1 10:40 a.m. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 1 10:51 a.m. Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston 1 11:02 a.m. Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners 1 11:13 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler 1 11:24 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin 1 11:35 a.m. Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox 1 11:46 a.m. Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul 1 11:57 a.m. Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda 1 3:15 p.m. Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman 1 3:26 p.m. Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a) 1 3:37 p.m. Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk 1 3:48 p.m. Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey 1 3:59 p.m. Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann 1 4:10 p.m. Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat 1 4:21 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley 1 4:32 p.m. Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick 1 4:43 p.m. Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman 1 4:54 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy 1 5:05 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery 1 5:16 p.m. Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a) 1 5:27 p.m. Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey 10 9:45 a.m. Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda 10 9:56 a.m. Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a) 10 10:07 a.m. Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert 10 10:18 a.m. Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour 10 10:29 a.m. Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a) 10 10:40 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton 10 10:51 a.m. Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka 10 11:02 a.m. Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day 10 11:13 a.m. Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim 10 11:24 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm 10 11:35 a.m. Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a) 10 11:46 a.m. David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon 10 11:57 a.m. Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a) 10 3:15 p.m. Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II 10 3:26 p.m. Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens 10 3:37 p.m. Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque 10 3:48 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer 10 3:59 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley 10 4:10 p.m. Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a) 10 4:21 p.m. Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young 10 4:32 p.m. Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell 10 4:43 p.m. Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay 10 4:54 p.m. Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh 10 5:05 p.m. Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a) 10 5:16 p.m. Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III 10 5:27 p.m. Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake

