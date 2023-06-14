When does Brooks Koepka tee off at the US Open 2023? PGA Championship winner’s tee times explored

Brooks Koepka, the reigning PGA Championship winner, will tee off at 4:54 p.m. ET, at the US Open. He will be joining a powerful pairing that includes Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy.

The tee time for this star-studded trio is perfectly positioned to garner a large viewership, as the late afternoon slot allows fans to check in and watch the fierce battle evolve. With Koepka's proven track record in big tournaments and his remarkable skill set, all eyes will be on him as he takes on the difficult course and battles against some of the world's finest players.

Brooks Koepka will have an excellent opportunity to demonstrate his remarkable skills at the 2023 US Open, which will be held from June 15th to 18th. This highly anticipated golf US Open, which will be held at the legendary Los Angeles Country Club, will provide a gorgeous background for Koepka to demonstrate his brilliance on the course.

With a $17,500,000 purse on offer, the event is expected to draw a stellar field of golfers from both the PGA Tour and the European Tour, including Brooks Koepka. As one of the world's finest golfers, Koepka will have the opportunity to showcase his ability and compete for the championship title.

Brooks Koepka - The winner of PGA Championship 2023

Brooks Koepka previously won the PGA Championship 2023. The 33-year-old clinched the victory with an amazing score of -9, ending the tournament with rounds of 72, 66, 66, and 67. His outstanding performance earned him not just the renowned title, but also a tidy sum of $3,150,000.

Brooks Koepka's amazing performance was not without challenge, as Scottie Scheffler of the United States emerged as a serious challenger and finished second. Scheffler's outstanding performance throughout the event emphasised his talent and tenacity, and he finished with a commendable score of -7. While Scheffler just missed out on the top spot, his performance showcased his brilliance on the golf course and cemented his place among the tournament's elite players.

US Open Round 1 tee times (ET)

The tee times for the forthcoming golf event have been revealed, and enthusiasm among players and spectators alike is mounting. The action begins at 9:45 a.m. on Tee No. 1 with Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, and Jacob Solomon teeing off. Top golfers from across the world will compete at the famed course in this star-studded event.

From seasoned veterans like Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, and Rory McIlroy to rising stars like Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Scottie Scheffler, the lineup promises an exciting battle for the title.

Tee No. Time Players 1 9:45 a.m. Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon 1 9:56 a.m. Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a) 1 10:07 a.m. Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal 1 10:18 a.m. Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan 1 10:29 a.m. Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon 1 10:40 a.m. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 1 10:51 a.m. Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston 1 11:02 a.m. Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners 1 11:13 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler 1 11:24 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin 1 11:35 a.m. Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox 1 11:46 a.m. Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul 1 11:57 a.m. Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda 1 3:15 p.m. Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman 1 3:26 p.m. Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a) 1 3:37 p.m. Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk 1 3:48 p.m. Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey 1 3:59 p.m. Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann 1 4:10 p.m. Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat 1 4:21 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley 1 4:32 p.m. Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick 1 4:43 p.m. Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman 1 4:54 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy 1 5:05 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery 1 5:16 p.m. Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a) 1 5:27 p.m. Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey 10 9:45 a.m. Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda 10 9:56 a.m. Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a) 10 10:07 a.m. Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert 10 10:18 a.m. Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour 10 10:29 a.m. Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a) 10 10:40 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton 10 10:51 a.m. Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka 10 11:02 a.m. Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day 10 11:13 a.m. Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim 10 11:24 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm 10 11:35 a.m. Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a) 10 11:46 a.m. David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon 10 11:57 a.m. Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a) 10 3:15 p.m. Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II 10 3:26 p.m. Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens 10 3:37 p.m. Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque 10 3:48 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer 10 3:59 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley 10 4:10 p.m. Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a) 10 4:21 p.m. Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young 10 4:32 p.m. Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell 10 4:43 p.m. Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay 10 4:54 p.m. Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh 10 5:05 p.m. Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a) 10 5:16 p.m. Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III 10 5:27 p.m. Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake

As the tee times are finalised, excitement for the tournament starts rises. Golf fans are looking forward to the clash of skills and the spectacular moments that lie ahead. The stage has been set, and the countdown to a spectacular championship at this prestigious golf event has begun.

Poll : 0 votes