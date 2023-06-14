“You guys can find out Thursday” – World No.1 Scottie Scheffler set to change equipment at US Open 2023

Scottie Scheffler is considering a major equipment upgrade days before the 2023 US Open. Scheffler's recent problems on the green have led him to ponder switching putters for the LA Country Club tournament, despite his stellar season.

Scheffler practiced with a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Plus putter on Tuesday, June 13, suggesting a move.

"You guys can find out Thursday," the golfer joked when asked about his equipment choice.

Scheffler won the Players Championship in March and finished in the top 12 in all 13 of his starts. However, a poor putter cost him playoff opportunities at the Charles Schwab Challenge and Memorial, where he missed out by one shot. The 26-year-old acknowledged the game's unpredictability, lamenting his putting troubles.

"Putting is weird," he said. "When you're on the green and feel fantastic, you think you'll never miss, and when you're bad, you think you'll never make."

Scheffler's patience is becoming thin as a result of his recent putting woes. He used a mallet head putter briefly at the CJ Cup in October, finishing T-45 before switching back to his Scotty Cameron Newport. NBC's chief analyst Paul Azinger, on the other hand, maintains confidence in Scheffler's putting talents.

Scottie Scheffler considers putter switch to improve stellar game

Scottie Scheffler's golf game rivals Tiger Woods' at his prime. Scheffler is on pace for the second-best strokes gained: tee-to-green season (2.78) since tracking began in 2004. Scheffler's feat was topped by Woods' 2.98 in 2006. Scheffler's putting can only improve, according to golf critics, but even an average performance would wow his opponents.

Scheffler practices with a wedge to improve his putting. This unorthodox way lets him practice stroke feel and release. The world's top golfer is also considering a putter change, believing that a new putter will motivate his present one to play better.

Scottie Scheffler leads the Power Rankings ahead of US Open 2023

Scottie Scheffler has emerged as a leading candidate for the coveted tournament, dominating the US Open with his outstanding performances and regular presence on the leaderboard.

He has topped the PGA Tour's adjusted power rankings, demonstrating his excellent skills and ability to handle difficult courses with grace. Notably, Scheffler has already had notable success in major events, finishing as a co-runner-up in both the 2022 US Open and the recently concluded PGA Championship.

Scottie Scheffler will have the opportunity to further showcase his reputation as one of the game's finest players at the 2023 US Open. He boasts all of the qualities required to excel on the tough LA Country Club course, including precise ball striking and consistency. While the pressure of a major tournament might be daunting, Scheffler's poise and mental toughness have proven to be vital tools in high-stakes competitions.

