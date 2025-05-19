Scottie Scheffler tops Rory McIlroy in key major stat after the PGA Championship 2025 win

Scottie Scheffler won the second major of this season at the 2025 PGA Championship. With this win, he moved ahead of Rory McIlroy in a key major stat: "most major wins in their first 22 starts."

Ad

On Sunday, Scheffler delivered a dominant performance at Quail Hollow, finishing at 11-under 273 to win by five strokes over Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, and Davis Riley. It was his second win of the 2025 season.

Scheffler has now played 10 events this year, while McIlroy has made nine starts. McIlroy leads the season in total victories with three, including a Masters title, but Scheffler's edge lies in a more niche category that is related to the two golfers' performance at the majors.

Ad

Trending

Golf analyst Jamie Kennedy recently shared a stat on X comparing the performances of top players through their first 22 major starts. According to the chart, Scottie Scheffler has three major wins in his first 22 major appearances, while Rory McIlroy has had just two wins in the same span.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scottie Scheffler’s major victories in his first 22 starts include:

2022 Masters

2024 Masters

2025 PGA Championship

Meanwhile, McIlroy’s first two came at the:

2011 U.S. Open

2012 PGA Championship

McIlroy won two more majors in 2014, but those came after his 22nd major start and are not included in this stat.

Scottie Scheffler also leads in top-10 finishes, with 13 top-10s in 22 majors — the best among players listed. That includes Tiger Woods (11), McIlroy (8), Jordan Spieth (8), and Xander Schauffele (8).

Ad

How did Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Championship go?

Scottie Scheffler had a strong run at the 2025 PGA Championship from the very beginning. During a practice round, he made a hole-in-one, striking the ball at 118 mph. It reached 103 feet in the air before dropping straight into the hole, giving him an eagle even before the tournament began.

In the first round, Scottie Scheffler made an eagle on the par-5 15th hole. But he stumbled on the 16th with a double bogey. He finished the day at 2-under 69. He picked up the pace in round two, recording four birdies and just one bogey to shoot a 3-under 68.

Ad

In round three, Scheffler bounced back from a bogey on the first hole with three birdies on the front nine. On the back nine, he made two more bogeys but added four birdies and an eagle on the par-4 14th. He closed the round with a 6-under 65, taking the lead.

In the final round, Scheffler carded four birdies and four bogeys for an even-par 71, finishing the tournament at 11-under 273, five shots ahead of the field.

Ad

After sinking his final putt, Scheffler raised his arms, threw his cap, and celebrated with his wife, Meredith, and their one-year-old son, Bennett. His father, Scott, hugged him and said,

"Words cannot describe what we just witnessed. You are so tough. We are so proud of you."

PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Speaking to the media, Scheffler said:

Ad

"Just a lot of happiness. Maybe thankful as well. It was a long week. I felt like this was as hard as I battled for a tournament in my career."

Last year at the 2024 PGA Championship, he was arrested just before round two but still managed a T8 finish. One year later, he came back and won it all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More