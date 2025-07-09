Scottish Open 2025 R1 Weather Forecast: Will there be darkness at the Renaissance Club?

The opening round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is expected to be played under mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. According to AccuWeather, Thursday (July 10) will bring favorable weather for players and spectators alike. Temperatures will remain warm throughout the day, with moderate breezes and no expected precipitation. An air quality alert remains in effect through the evening. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 1 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open:
Morning of the Scottish Open
Temperature: 31°C
Conditions: Partly sunny and warm
Wind: SW at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 28 km/h
Humidity: 38%
Dew Point: 12°C
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 26%
Visibility: 8 km
Afternoon of the Scottish Open
Temperature: 32°C
Conditions: Mostly sunny and warm
Wind: W at 15 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h
Humidity: 36%
Dew Point: 14°C
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 11%
Visibility: 10 km
Evening of the Scottish Open
Temperature: 19°C
Conditions: Clear
Wind: S at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h
Humidity: 62%
Dew Point: 14°C
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 1%
Visibility: 10 km
Tee times for R1 of the Scottish Open (All times BST)
Tee 1 at the Scottish Open
- 7:00 am: Joel Dahmen, Ryan Gerard, Marcel Schneider
- 7:11 am: Henrik Norlander, Darius Van Driel, Ugo Coussaud
- 7:22 am: Dylan Frittelli, Denny McCarthy, Romain Langasque
- 7:33 am: Matt McCarty, Gary Woodland, Eugenio Chacarra
- 7:44 am: Nico Echavarria, Taylor Moore, Marcel Siem
- 7:55 am: Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Keita Nakajima
- 8:06 am: Karl Vilips, Joe Highsmith, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 8:17 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Jake Knapp, Daniel Hillier
- 8:28 am: Andrew Putnam, Brandon Stone, Frederic Lacroix
- 8:39 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Nacho Elvira, Elvis Smylie
- 8:50 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Yannik Paul, David Ravetto
- 9:01 am: Brandt Snedeker, Andy Sullivan, Angel Hidalgo
- 9:12 am: Max McGreevy, Aaron Cockerill, Hongtaek Kim
- 12:15 pm: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, Jordan Gumberg
- 12:26 pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazabal
- 12:37 pm: Brian Campbell, Si Woo Kim, Shaun Norris
- 12:48 pm: Andrew Novak, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Brown
- 12:59 pm: Harry Hall, Luke Donald, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen
- 1:10 pm: Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Kristoffer Reitan
- 1:21 pm: Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ewen Ferguson
- 1:32 pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Ryan Fox, Justin Rose
- 1:43 pm: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
- 1:54 pm: JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, Connor Syme
- 2:05 pm: Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Marco Penge
- 2:16 pm: Thriston Lawrence, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 2:27 pm: Alex Smalley, David Ford, Francesco Laporta
Hole 10 at the Scottish Open
- 7:00 am: Sami Valimaki, Isaiah Salinda, Ockie Strydom
- 7:11 am: Paul Waring, Bernd Wiesberger, Sean Crocker
- 7:22 am: Davis Riley, Richie Ramsay, Guido Migliozzi
- 7:33 am: Maverick McNealy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 7:44 am: Aaron Rai, Haotong Li, Jordan Smith
- 7:55 am: Corey Conners, Padraig Harrington, Calum Hill
- 8:06 am: Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, John Parry
- 8:17 am: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas, Laurie Canter
- 8:28 am: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott
- 8:39 am: Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Martin Couvra
- 8:50 am: Thomas Detry, Sam Burns, Adrien Saddier
- 9:01 am: Danny Walker, Johannes Veerman, Alejandro Del Rey
- 9:12 am: Rikuya Hoshino, Joe Dean, Johnston Ryggs
- 12:15 pm: Bud Cauley, Jacques Kruyswijk, Dan Bradbury
- 12:26 pm: Matti Schmid, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Jordan
- 12:37 pm: Danny Willett, Antoine Rozner, Richard Mansell
- 12:48 pm: Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith, Julien Guerrier
- 12:59 pm: Erik Van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Sebastian Soderberg
- 1:10 pm: Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Adrian Otaegui
- 1:21 pm: Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Simon Forsström
- 1:32 pm: Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Ashun Wu
- 1:43 pm: Alejandro Tosti, Dale Whitnell, Sam Bairstow
- 1:54 pm: Matteo Manassero, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest
- 2:05 pm: Patrick Rodgers, Jesper Svensson, Dylan Naidoo
- 2:16 pm: Max Greyserman, Yuto Katsuragawa, Wooyoung Cho
- 2:27 pm: Luke Clanton, Junghwan Lee, Todd Clements