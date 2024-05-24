“Screw these greens man”: Scottie Scheffler throws his golf club in disbelief after missing a putt at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler is not having an ideal campaign at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot a 72 during the first round of the tournament, 2 over par at the Colonial Golf Course. He shot 41 consecutive rounds under par, until the streak broke last week at the PGA Championship. Now, he shot another round over par and might struggle to make the cut at the event.

Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge has not been ideal for Scottie Scheffler either, who expressed his frustration while on the greens. He missed a putt on the 13th hole of the round and threw his club in frustration, clearly unhappy with the way his round was going.

Scheffler also yelled, saying:

"Screw these greens man!"

Scottie Scheffler's PGA Championship campaign fell apart when he was arrested ahead of the second round for disrupting traffic flow outside the Valhalla Golf Club. Although he was released and went on to finish the tournament, the situation has no signs of dying down.

On May 23, the Louisville Metro PD held a press conference where they announced that the charges against Scottie Scheffler would not be dropped, and his arraignment would continue as scheduled on June 3.

Exploring the day 2 tee times for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge ft. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler will tee it off at 8:55 am ET al alongside Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley on tee 10. Following are the tee times for Day 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge:

1st tee

8:00 am - Michael Kim, Ben Griffin, Callum Tarren

8:11 am - Martin Trainer, Andrew Putnam, Matt NeSmith

8:22 am - Nate Lashley, Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander

8:33 am - Akshay Bhatia, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

8:44 am - Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im

8:55 am - Lee Hodges, Nico Echvarria, Brandt Snedker

9:06 am - Peter Malnati, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk

9:17 am - Zac Blair, Joseph Bramlett, Kevin Yu

9:28 am - C.T. Pan, Ryan Moore, Patrick Rodgers

9:39 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Max Greyserman

9:50 am - Paul Haley II, Chandler Phillips, Tom Whitney

12:50 pm - Garrick Higgo, Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim

1:01 pm - Tyler Duncan, Wesley Bryan, Sam Stevens

1:12 pm - Cam Davis, Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson

1:23 pm - Rickie Fowler, Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston

1:34 pm - Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim

1:45 pm - Tony Finau, Max Homa, Adam Scott

1:56 pm - Austin Eckroat, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka

2:07 pm - Justin Lower, Dylan Wu, Harry Hall

2:18 pm - Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, David Lipsky

2:29 pm - Pierceson Coody, Mac Meissner, Hayden Springer

2:40 pm - Chan Kim, David Skinns, Parker Coody

10th tee

8:00 am - Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim

8:11 am - Joel Dahmen, Kevin Streelman, Matti Schmid

8:22 am - Alex Smalley, Nicolai Hojgaard, Carl Yuan

8:33 am - Chad Ramey, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland

8:44 am - Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Jordan Spieth

8:55 am - Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley

9:06 am - Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge

9:17 am - Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman, Greyson Sigg

9:28 am - Maverick McNealy, Eric Cole, Ben Taylor

9:39 am - Robert MacIntyre, Ben Kohles, Jorge Campillo

9:50 am - Ryan Fox, Austin Smotherman, Erik Barnes

12:50 pm - Kevin Tway, Rory Sabbatini, Robby Shelton

1:01 pm - Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Carson Young

1:12 pm - Beau Hossler, Aaron Rai, Brandon Wu

1:23 pm - Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun

1:34 pm - Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson

1:45 pm - Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Brendon Todd

1:56 pm - Vincent Norrman, Chez Reavie, Harris English

2:07 pm - Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley

2:18 pm - Jimmy Walker, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak

2:29 pm - Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Jimmy Stanger

2:40 pm - Victor Perez, Ben Silverman, Michael Block

Charley Hoffman took the lead for the Charles Schwab Challenge after day 1, with a bogey-free round of 5 under 65.