  • “Sensational playoff” – Fans react to Celine Boutier winning the Maybank Championship after 81 holes

“Sensational playoff” – Fans react to Celine Boutier winning the Maybank Championship after 81 holes

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 29, 2023 13:27 GMT
Celine Boutier wins the inaugural Maybank Championship 2023. (Image via Getty)

Celine Boutier triumphed at the inaugural Maybank Championship on Sunday, October 29, after playing nine extra holes. She made a birdie on the ninth playoff hole to beat Atthaya Thitikul amid the fading light and with another thunderstorm looming.

Boutier carded 8-under 64 in the final round at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club to tie at 21-under with Thitikul, who shot 4-under 68. After that, both players played nearly identical shots and tied hole after hole until the ninth, which was played on the par-3 15th.

Boutier holed a six-foot putt to win the first-ever Maybank Championship and bagged $450,000 home. This is her fourth win on the LPGA Tour this season.

Fans were elated with the 29-year-old Frenchwoman's win at the 2023 Maybank Championship. Here's a look at some of the reactions to Celine Boutier's epic win:

"Sensational playoff 🤯 Boutier having an insane year"
"Celine is becoming a force to be reckoned with each tournament. What consistency! Great ball striking and great putting is hard to beat."
"Congratulations @celineboutier on an amazing win & winning an epic playoff. 👏👏🙌🙌😍😍😘😘🏆🏆😊😊🤗🤗🙌🙌"
"Classy ladies, fantastic sport"
"Congratulations Boutier. Thitikul consolation."
"Wow Celine, what a come back"
"Excellent. My favorite golfer. Way to play."
"Wonder who got the IV fluids first. It was a scorcher"
"Without the weather delay, the record can be broken, but we did have one of the most thrilling playoffs so far! Well done @celineboutier!"
"Tahniah, congrats to Celine Boutier for a deserved win. Sorry tho for our weather."
"Impressive indeed. CONGRATULATIONS! SO COOL to see after being on tour a few years...I imagine that it is extra fantastic."
"Amazing season!!!! CONGRATS. 👍🏻"

How much money did players win at the Maybank Championship in 2023?

Here's the players' payout at the Maybank Championship 2023:

  • 1. Celine Boutier: $450,000
  • 2. Atthaya Thitikul: $275,072
  • T3. Jasmine Suwannapura: $176,954
  • T3. Rose Zhang: $176,954
  • 5. Peiyun Chien: $124,246
  • T6. Nelly Korda: $87,097
  • T6. Brooke M. Henderson: $87,097
  • T6. Gemma Dryburgh: $87,097
  • 9. Megan Khang: $67,018
  • 10. Gaby Lopez: $60,993
  • T11. Lydia Ko: $54,591
  • T11. Nasa Hataoka: $54,591
  • T13. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $47,890
  • T13. Chanettee Wannasaen: $47,890
  • T15. Allisen Corpuz: $42,468
  • T15. A Lim Kim: $42,468
  • T17. Ruoning Yin: $37,450
  • T17. Minami Katsu: $37,450
  • T17. Hannah Green: $37,450
  • T20. Maja Stark: $29,986
  • T20. Yuka Saso: $29,986
  • T20. Olivia Cowan: $29,986
  • T20. Cheyenne Knight: $29,986
  • T20. Xiyu Lin: $29,986
  • T20. Jin Young Ko: $29,986
  • T20. Stephanie Meadow: $29,986
  • T20. Emily Kristine Pedersen: $29,986
  • T20. Sei Young Kim: $29,986
  • T29. Alexa Pano: $22,740
  • T29. Hye-Jin Choi: $22,740
  • T29. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: $22,740
  • T29. Ayaka Furue: $22,740
  • T29. Gina Kim: $22,740
  • T34. Lauren Coughlin: $18,900
  • T34. Sarah Kemp: $18,900
  • T34. Grace Kim: $18,900
  • T34. Leona Maguire: $18,900
  • T38. Yuna Nishimura: $16,641
  • T38. Ariya Jutanugarn: $16,641
  • T40. Jennifer Kupcho: $14,458
  • T40. Perrine Delacour: $14,458
  • T40. Sarah Schmelzel: $14,458
  • T40. Madelene Sagstrom: $14,458
  • T40. Linn Grant: $14,458
  • T45. Hae Ran Ryu: $12,575
  • T45. Yu Liu: $12,575
  • T47. Dottie Ardina: $11,024
  • T47. Ashleigh Buhai: $11,024
  • T47. Narin An: $11,024
  • T47. Moriya Jutanugarn: $11,024
  • T47. Maria Fassi: $11,024
