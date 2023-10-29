“Sensational playoff” – Fans react to Celine Boutier winning the Maybank Championship after 81 holes

Celine Boutier triumphed at the inaugural Maybank Championship on Sunday, October 29, after playing nine extra holes. She made a birdie on the ninth playoff hole to beat Atthaya Thitikul amid the fading light and with another thunderstorm looming.

Boutier carded 8-under 64 in the final round at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club to tie at 21-under with Thitikul, who shot 4-under 68. After that, both players played nearly identical shots and tied hole after hole until the ninth, which was played on the par-3 15th.

Boutier holed a six-foot putt to win the first-ever Maybank Championship and bagged $450,000 home. This is her fourth win on the LPGA Tour this season.

Fans were elated with the 29-year-old Frenchwoman's win at the 2023 Maybank Championship. Here's a look at some of the reactions to Celine Boutier's epic win:

"Sensational playoff 🤯 Boutier having an insane year"

"Celine is becoming a force to be reckoned with each tournament. What consistency! Great ball striking and great putting is hard to beat."

"Congratulations @celineboutier on an amazing win & winning an epic playoff. 👏👏🙌🙌😍😍😘😘🏆🏆😊😊🤗🤗🙌🙌"

"Classy ladies, fantastic sport"

"Congratulations Boutier. Thitikul consolation."

"Wow Celine, what a come back"

"Excellent. My favorite golfer. Way to play."

"Wonder who got the IV fluids first. It was a scorcher"

"Without the weather delay, the record can be broken, but we did have one of the most thrilling playoffs so far! Well done @celineboutier!"

"Tahniah, congrats to Celine Boutier for a deserved win. Sorry tho for our weather."

"Impressive indeed. CONGRATULATIONS! SO COOL to see after being on tour a few years...I imagine that it is extra fantastic."

"Amazing season!!!! CONGRATS. 👍🏻"

How much money did players win at the Maybank Championship in 2023?

Here's the players' payout at the Maybank Championship 2023:

1. Celine Boutier: $450,000

2. Atthaya Thitikul: $275,072

T3. Jasmine Suwannapura: $176,954

T3. Rose Zhang: $176,954

5. Peiyun Chien: $124,246

T6. Nelly Korda: $87,097

T6. Brooke M. Henderson: $87,097

T6. Gemma Dryburgh: $87,097

9. Megan Khang: $67,018

10. Gaby Lopez: $60,993

T11. Lydia Ko: $54,591

T11. Nasa Hataoka: $54,591

T13. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $47,890

T13. Chanettee Wannasaen: $47,890

T15. Allisen Corpuz: $42,468

T15. A Lim Kim: $42,468

T17. Ruoning Yin: $37,450

T17. Minami Katsu: $37,450

T17. Hannah Green: $37,450

T20. Maja Stark: $29,986

T20. Yuka Saso: $29,986

T20. Olivia Cowan: $29,986

T20. Cheyenne Knight: $29,986

T20. Xiyu Lin: $29,986

T20. Jin Young Ko: $29,986

T20. Stephanie Meadow: $29,986

T20. Emily Kristine Pedersen: $29,986

T20. Sei Young Kim: $29,986

T29. Alexa Pano: $22,740

T29. Hye-Jin Choi: $22,740

T29. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: $22,740

T29. Ayaka Furue: $22,740

T29. Gina Kim: $22,740

T34. Lauren Coughlin: $18,900

T34. Sarah Kemp: $18,900

T34. Grace Kim: $18,900

T34. Leona Maguire: $18,900

T38. Yuna Nishimura: $16,641

T38. Ariya Jutanugarn: $16,641

T40. Jennifer Kupcho: $14,458

T40. Perrine Delacour: $14,458

T40. Sarah Schmelzel: $14,458

T40. Madelene Sagstrom: $14,458

T40. Linn Grant: $14,458

T45. Hae Ran Ryu: $12,575

T45. Yu Liu: $12,575

T47. Dottie Ardina: $11,024

T47. Ashleigh Buhai: $11,024

T47. Narin An: $11,024

T47. Moriya Jutanugarn: $11,024

T47. Maria Fassi: $11,024