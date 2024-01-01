Sentry Tournament of Champions 2024 picks: AI model's predictions unveiled

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is on the way, and it's sure to be a very good tournament. The field is stacked and it's always a fun event on the PGA Tour. There could be any number of golfers who emerge victorious, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise.

There is an AI model from SportsLine that predicts golf tournaments. They've made some staggeringly big predictions in the past, and they've been right.

It's been right about 10 major championships and picked Nick Taylor among the best chances to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. He was +7000 but ended up winning, so it's good to pay attention to what it believes. Here's what it predicts.

AI model predicts wild weekend at Sentry Tournament of Champions

The AI model has predicted a shocker with the Sentry Tournament of Champions: for Max Homa to struggle. The Ryder Cup standout is a top player in the PGA Tour and he's one of the betting favorites for the tournament. Homa is coming off a really good season and there's nothing to suggest he's going to fall flat, but the model believes he will.

On the other hand, a longshot betting candidate has a much stronger chance according to the AI model. Tommy Fleetwood, currently 30-1 to win it all, will make a strong run at the title according to the predictions. He won't win, but he'll play very well.

Tommy Fleetwood is a longshot at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

The model is also predicting three golfers with worse than 25-1 odds of winning to make huge runs at the title. Those golfers aren't named, but it's clear that the AI model believes there's some chaos in store for the event.

The field includes Viktor Hovland and other 2023 PGA Tour winners:

Ludvig Åberg

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Nico Echavarria

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Lee Hodges

Max Homa

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Luke List

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Vincent Norrman

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Missing from the field is Rory McIlroy, but otherwise it's a stacked field with a lot of good players. It's perhaps unsurprising that longshot players are being picked to do well since a lot of talented golfers are in this field.

With so much talent in the field, some players are going to have long odds. They're not Scottie Scheffler, so they're going to have less favorable odds. Nevertheless, keep an eye on the tournament as the AI model, which has been right so many times, believes there's to be some unexpected play.