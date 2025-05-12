Sepp Straka and Rory McIlroy break records in the PGA Tour 2025 season

Sepp Straka emerged victorious at the 2025 Truist Championship, and this marks his second win of the season. He finished with a total score of 16 under par, earning $3.6 million from the event's $20 million purse. Straka now shares a massive achievement with Rory McIlroy as they are the only players to have won multiple tournaments in the 2025 season.

Golf Digest recently announced the two golfers' big achievement on their X account. They shared a photo of McIlroy and Straka, displaying how the two are the only multi-event winners of this season. So far, the 2025 season has been gold for both of them, and they would be aiming to rack up more wins over the course of the season.

Golf Digest also used a caption with the post that read:

"2025 has been very good to these guys on the golf course. 🏆"

In terms of wins, Rory McIlroy stood out at the AT&T Pebble Peach Pro-Am, the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course, and he followed that up with a memorable win at Augusta National in the 2025 Masters. On the other hand, Sepp Straka won the American Express, which was held on the Pete Dye Stadium Course, in addition to the Truist Championship.

Both of them are now scheduled to compete at the PGA Championship, the year's second Major. The event will take place from May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Their continued excellent performances will undoubtedly make the field for the tournament more competitive.

Sepp Straka claims that the Truist Championship trophy is the most valuable to him

PGA: Truist Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The Truist Championship trophy is one of the most distinctive and valuable trophies on the PGA Tour. It is shaped like a cricket bat and was created to reflect the course's strong cricket history. The trophy is made of silver, with a sleek grip and an etched blade that embodies both elegance and heritage.

Sepp Straka is very proud to finally win this valuable award, and he had some wonderful words to say about it. While talking about his win, Straka in the post-round conference revealed how this would be his most precious win. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"That's pretty cool. I think that's a one-and-done. That's going to be my most special trophy for sure. It's great. This year has been pretty good to me. Just really grateful for all the hard work from the people that don't get to stand on that 18th green and celebrate."

Sepp Straka's victory in the Truist Championship led to his career-high world ranking of No. 9.

