Sepp Straka shares his Ryder Cup plan for the PGA Championship 2025

After winning the 2025 Truist Championship, the Australian golfer, Sepp Straka, has also locked an automatic spot for the Ryder Cup. He has clarified that he didn't want to rely on a captain's pick this time. He was part of the 2023 Ryder Cup team in Rome, when he got in as a captain's pick.

In a recent media interaction, ahead of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Straka shared his plans for this upcoming event. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, definitely was a little bit behind in the points. So the goal all year has been to make that team. Yeah, it's nice to kind of get that big chunk of points. But yeah, hopefully I can keep playing well and be in one of the top six there by the end of the year."

Sepp Straka delivered a strong performance at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. He shot 16-under-par to beat Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas by two strokes. He shot an eagle and several birdies, followed by bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes. However, he managed to secure his fourth PGA Tour title.

Given this victory, Straka got a strong push in the Ryder Cup standings, moving him into fifth place, inside the automatic qualification zone. It also puts him ahead of players like Ludvig Aberg.

As of May 2025, Straka has been solid all season. Earlier this year, he won the American Express in California. He shot 25-under-par there and led the tournament from start to finish. Justin Thomas finished second. Now, Straka is heading towards the PGA Championship. He'll tee off early on Thursday morning with Max McGreevy and Sahith Theegala.

Let's look at the tee times and pairing of the first tee in detail.

PGA Championship tee times and pairings explored, including Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka is all set to mark his name at the 2025 PGA Championship. Meanwhile, here's the full list of tee times and pairings of the first round at Quail Hollow (via PGA Tour communications):

7 a.m. — Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

7:11 a.m. — John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

7:22 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

7:33 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

7:44 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

7:55 a.m. — Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

8:06 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

8:17 a.m. — Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

8:28 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

8:39 a.m. — Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

8:50 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

9:01 a.m. — Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

9:12 a.m. — Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez

12:20 p.m. — Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

12:41 p.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

12:52 p.m. — Lucas Glvoer, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

1:03 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

1:14 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

1:25 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Åberg

1:36 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

1:47 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

1:58 p.m. — Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

2:09 p.m. — Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

2:20 p.m. — Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

2:31 p.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

2:42 p.m. — Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

PGA Championship round 1 tee times and groupings from 10th tee:

7:05 a.m. — John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

7:16 a.m. — Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

7:27 a.m. — Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

7:38 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

7:49 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

8:00 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:11 a.m. — Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

8:22 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

8:33 a.m. — Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman

8:44 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

8:55 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

9:06 a.m. — John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

9:17 a.m. — Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

12:25 p.m. — Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

12:36 p.m. — Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

12:47 p.m. — Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

12:58 p.m. — Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun

1:09 p.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester

1:20 p.m. — Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai

1:31 p.m. — Tom Hoge, Mattieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

1:42 p.m. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty

1:53 p.m. — Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

2:04 p.m. — Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

2:15 p.m. — Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace

2:26 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell

2:37 p.m. — Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, John Keefer

