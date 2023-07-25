Sepp Straka tops PGA Tour’s power rankings for 2023 3M Open

Sepp Straka finished second in a four-way tie with Jason Day, Tom Kim, and Jon Rahm in the 2023 Open Championship last Sunday. He performed admirably throughout the major tournament, winning $1 million in prize money.

Straka's next appearance will be at the 3M Open, which will be held at the TPC Twin Cities from July 27 to 30. The tournament includes a $7.8 million prize pool.

Sepp Straka topped the power rankings of the event, followed by Emiliano Grillo, who tied for sixth place with Rory McIlroy at the British Open.

The power rankings for the 3M Open are as follows:

1. Sepp Straka

2. Emiliano Grillo

3. Tony Finau

4. Lucas Glover

5. Adam Hadwin

6. Mark Hubbard

7. Cameron Young

8. JT Poston

9. Tom Hoge

10. Hideki Matsuyama

11. Sungjae Im

12. Patrick Rodgers

13. Ryan Fox

14. Ludvig Aberg

15. Chesson Hadley

2023 3M Open odds picks

Tony Finau is the experts' favorite to win the 3M Open this week. The American golfer topped the betting list by 12-1, followed by Cameron Young, who finished at T8 at the 2023 Open Championship.

Here are the odds picks for the 3M Open by SportsLine:

Tony Finau 12-1

Cameron Young 14-1

Sungjae Im 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Emiliano Grillo 28-1

Sepp Straka 30-1

Ludvig Aberg 35-1

Stephan Jaeger 35-1

Gary Woodland 35-1

Sahith Theegala 35-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Patrick Rodgers 40-1

Cam Davis 40-1

Beau Hossler 45-1

Mark Hubbard 45-1

Aaron Rai 50-1

Vincent Norrman 50-1

Akshay Bhatia 50-1

Ryan Fox 50-1

J.T. Poston 50-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1

J.J. Spaun 50-1

Lucas Glover 55-1

Eric Cole 55-1

Taylor Pendrith 60-1

Tom Hoge 65-1

Peter Kuest 65-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 65-1

Justin Suh 70-1

Alex Noren 70-1

Adam Svensson 70-1

Garrick Higgo 75-1

Austin Eckroat 75-1

K.H. Lee 75-1

Taylor Montgomery 75-1

Cameron Champ 75-1

Lee Hodges 80-1

Brandon Wu 80-1

Sam Bennett 80-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Ryan Palmer 90-1

Ben Griffin 90-1

Chez Reavie 100-1

Sam Stevens 100-1

Nate Lashley 100-1

Nick Hardy 100-1

Kevin Yu 100-1

Sepp Straka's performance in 2023

Austria's Sepp Straka began the new year by competing at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic, where he, however, did not make the cut. He subsequently competed at the Genesis Open, finishing in a tie for 45th position, before moving on to the Honda Classic, where he finished in fifth place.

The 30-year-old also competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational but did not make the cut. He came in 65th place in The Players Championship. The Vienna-born golfer tied for 22nd place at the Valeron Texas Open before finishing 46th at the Masters.

Sepp Straka failed to make the cut at both the RBC Heritage and the Wells Fargo Championship. He did, however, finish seventh at the PGA Championship, 29th at the Charles Schwab Challenge, 16th at the Memorial Open, 38th at the Travelers Championship, 64th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, fourth at John Deere Classic, and second at The Open.