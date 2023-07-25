Where is 2023 3M Open being played? A look at the tournament's location and more

The 3M Open is played every year at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, a facility founded in 2000. It is the second-to-last tournament of the current season on the PGA Tour.

The TPC Twin Cities has an 18-hole course designed by Arnold Palmer and Tom Lehman. It is located about 900 feet above sea level, is 7,164 yards long, and is par 72. The record for a round on the course is held by Paul Goydos since 2017 (12-under 60).

The course has four par 3 holes, ten par 4s, and four par 5s. The longest hole is the 18th, at 582 yards, while the shortest is the third, at 177 yards.

The TPC Twin Cities has hosted the 3M Open since its founding in 2019. Before that (from 2001 to 2018), it was the home of the 3M Championship, a PGA Tour Champions tournament that emerged in 1993 and was canceled in 2018.

Among the golf personalities who have played at the TPC Twin Cities are Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Lee Trevino, and Nancy Lopez. More recently, the venue hosted top players like Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, and Tony Finau.

3M Open history, field, and more

The 3M Open has been played since 2019. Its previous four seasons have seen Matthew Wolf (2019), Michael Thompson (2020), Cameron Champ (2021), and Tony Finau (2022) emerge as winners. Finau will be in Minnesota defending his title from Thursday.

Tony Finau is one of the names at the top of the field, not only because of his status as defending champion but also his 19th place in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Other well-placed players in the rankings who will be present at the 3M Open are Cameron Young (15th), Justin Thomas (24th), Sepp Straka (25th), Sungjae Im (27th), and Hideki Matsuyama (29th). In addition, five others from the Top 50 will be present. They are Sahith Theegala (35), Emiliano Grillo (36), Ryan Fox (40), Tom Hoge (41), and Billy Horschel (47).

These players will be accompanied by youngsters who have performed well in recent tournaments, such as Akshay Bhatia, who won the Barracuda Championship this Sunday, and Nicolaj Hojgaard, who finished T23 in The Open Championship.

Also in the field will be Ludvig Aberg, with four Top 25s in seven tournaments played on the PGA Tour in 2023, and Peter Kuest, with two Top 20s this month.

Some players with a winning history on the circuit will also be at the 3M Open. This includes Justin Thomas, with 15 victories, two of them in majors. Billy Horschel, winner of seven PGA Tour tournaments, Matt Kuchar, with nine wins on the same circuit, and Gary Woodland, winner of the 2019 US Open, will also be in the field.