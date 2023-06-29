Sergio Garcia and his Fireballs GC team have risen to the top of the LIV Golf Valderrama power rankings. With the competition quickly approaching, golf fans are looking forward to seeing how this tough Spanish-speaking group performs.

Garcia, the revered captain of Fireballs GC, has an unblemished record at Valderrama, with 14 top-10 results in 15 career starts on the famed course. His personal familiarity and a great comprehension of its complexities make him the clear favorite for the upcoming competition.

LIV Golf Nation @LIVGolfNation The next 5 years of LIV tournaments held at the prestigious Valderrama is going to be special.

Garcia not only shines on his own, but he also inspires confidence in his teammates, who have regularly demonstrated their mettle on the course. The excellent camaraderie and seamless teamwork of Fireballs GC have surely contributed to their amazing achievement in the power rankings.

LIV Golf Valderrama power rankings: Players

Sergio Garcia: With 14 top-10 results in 15 career starts at Valderrama, Sergio Garcia is the indisputable king of this course. As a member of the club, the Spanish star has an unrivalled awareness of its nuances, making him the ideal horse for this race.

Cameron Smith: His steady performance across multiple courses would ordinarily place him at the top of the power rankings. Despite not winning this year, his current form is outstanding, with a string of six consecutive top-10 results globally. Smith, with his brilliance and versatility on major championship courses, should feel right at home and pose a significant challenge.

Brooks Koepka: He previously established himself to be a winner in Spain. The ability to be calm and patient makes him a tough challenger on any course. Koepka's expectations have risen to the point where a top-20 finish in a big event, such as the recent US Open, is considered a letdown. Expect him to bring his A-game and compete hard.

Dustin Johnson: Last year's Individual Champion is ready for a strong second-half charge in the event.

He will have to overcome a historical tendency, as he has never finished in the top five in any LIV tournament held outside of the United States. Breaking that tendency will be critical for Johnson if he is to make an impression in the tournament.

Harold Varner III: His performance has been on an increasing trend since the season began, with each event yielding better points scores. Varner's form has cooled off after a three-week layoff, despite a recent triumph in DC driving him to the top. Nonetheless, his talent and commitment make him a guy to keep an eye on as the tournament progresses.

LIV Golf Valderrama power rankings: Teams

LIV Golf Invitational - DC - Day Three

Fireballs GC: Captain Garcia leads the Fireballs GC team, which is gearing up for a strong week. With Garcia's proven track record and at least two of his teammates certain to perform well, betting against this Spanish-speaking club would be silly.

Torque GC: As the only team with two event winners this season, Torque GC has figured out what it takes to be a successful team. With Puig stepping up his game, their threat level is increasing by the week. Torque is a fearsome foe who should not be underestimated.

Rangegoats GC: Bubba Watson's team arrives with a streak of four straight podium finishes and a well-rested lineup at Rangegoats GC. However, one of their players, Thomas Pieters, withdrew in DC due to an injury sustained during the previous three weeks of competition. Despite this defeat, the RangeGoats GC squad continues to be a strong foe and stable in the power ranking.

4Aces GC: Captain Dustin Johnson denied any influence on Pat Perez's new hairstyle, blaming it solely on Pat's decision. While the impact of the new look is disputed, the 4Aces GC team is expected to do well this week. They are currently 4th in the power ranking. Their ability and performance on the course should not be overlooked.

