Sergio Garcia pens his excitement of playing in ‘Spain’ and is now headed for the Open Championship 

Sergio Garcia was playing in LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama last week. Today, the LIV Golfer has penned an emotional note on his experience of competing in Spain via his social media profile.

The Saudi PIF-backed golf league's latest event in Andalucia saw Talor Gooch lifting the title after 54 holes. This tournament featured a massive $25,000,000 prize purse, and pros aimed to get a shot at that as well.

Sergio Garcia finished at the 10th spot of 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia leaderboard with a total 1 under par. The Spanish golfer recently shared a message to his fans about his experience of playing in Spain.

Garcia shared a post on his Instagram profile talking about the event in Real Club Valderrama. In the caption, Sergio Garcia wrote:

"A great week at @realclubvalderrama. There is no better feeling than playing in Spain and on my favorite field in front of my beloved Spanish people. We fought every day and we came very close to victory again with the @fireballsgc. Now heading to Port Rush for the @theopen. GO!"

Take a look at the LIV Golfer's post on Instagram here:

Garcia will play in the prestigious Open Championship at Royal Portrush next. The professional golfer from Spain has a good record at this golf Major.

Although he is yet to win the Open Championship title, Sergio Garcia has been runner-up twice. In 2007, he secured the second spot on the Open leaderboard after losing the playoff to Padraig Harrington.

In 2014, he ended up tied for the runner-up spot alongside Rickie Fowler with a total 15 under par 273. Till now, Garcia has started 25 times in the Open - securing the cut in 20 events, with 10 top 10s and five top 5s.

How did Sergio Garcia perform in LIV Golf Andalucia 2025?

Sergio Garcia had a promising start at the golf venue in Sotogrande. The LIV Golfer started the first round with consistent pars, scoring his first birdie on the 564 yards par 5 hole 4. He scored another birdie on the 173 yards par 3 hole 6.

Sergio Garcia's first bogey of the round came while he was playing on hole 7. His second birdie came on hole 9. After that, Garcia scored back-to-back bogeys on 212 yards par 3 hole 12 and 418 yards par 4 hole 13. He ended round 1 with a total 2 over par.

In Round 2, the Fireballs GC leader started his game with back-to-back birdies on par 4 hole 10, par 5 hole 11 and par 3 hole 12. He scored another birdie on par 4 hole 16 and ended the round with a total 2 under par. Garcia scored only one bogey on July 12.

In the final round, the LIV Golfer scored three birdies and two bogeys throughout. After 54 holes, his total score came to 1 under par 211.

