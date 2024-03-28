Sergio Garcia remains unsure about Ryder Cup future - "We’ll see where that settles in the near future"

Sergio Garcia wants to compete at the Ryder Cup but is uncertain about his future. The Spanish golfer has been one of the most dominant players in the biennial tournament. However, he is ineligible to compete in the Ryder Cup due to his controversial move to LIV Golf.

Having resigned from his membership on the DP World Tour, Garcia became ineligible for the Ryder Cup. He missed the tournament last year, but with hopes of playing in the future, he intended to apply for a DP World Tour membership.

Garcia reportedly missed the deadline to apply for this year's membership. Now, his only hope remains the merger between the PGA, DP World Tour, and the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Garcia recently participated in a charity event at the Municipal Golf Course, where he expressed his hope to compete at the Ryder Cup. Speaking about his possibility of being part of the tournament in the future, he said (via Golf Week):

“Hopefully, things will kind of settle and, you know, we’ll see where everything sits at the end. And hopefully, they just give us the possibility — all of us — to be a part of it again if we’re playing well enough. We’ll see where that settles in the near future."

Garcia also expressed his desire to compete at the Ryder Cup in the future. However, acknowledging the slim chances, he saw both sides of the coin in this situation.

"I look at it two ways. If I’m not able to play anymore it’ll be a little bit sad. But at the same time, I look at it that I’ve played many, many times. I’ve been successful in it both individually and as a team. So that’s what I take from it," said Garcia.

It is important to note that in 2023, only one LIV golfer, Brooks Koepka, was able to compete at the Ryder Cup. He was a captain's pick for the American team at the biennial tournament after winning the 2023 PGA Championship. No Saudi circuit players were on the European Team at the Ryder Cup 2023.

A quick recap of Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup record

Sergio Garcia is arguably one of the most decorated players to have competed at the Ryder Cup. He has participated in nine editions of the event and boasts an incredible record of 22-12-7.

Garcia has played 49 matches at the Ryder Cup over the years. His singles record stands at 4-4-1, while his foursome record is 10-4-3. In four-ball matches, the Spanish golfer secured eight victories, suffered four losses, and had three matches that resulted in a draw.

Out of nine outings, the European team emerged victorious in six iterations. Garcia has played a vital role in the team's success, and fans would love to see him represent the team again. However, only time will tell if the 44-year-old will be able to grace the field of the Ryder Cup in the future.