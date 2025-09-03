Sergio Garcia’s team sums up the 2025 LIV season with an optimistic note of coming ‘back strong’

Sergio Garcia and his Fireballs GC ended the 2025 LIV Golf season on a positive note. The year had moments of brilliance and also stretches where results did not go the team's way. Fireballs GC posted a video on Instagram, reflecting on the team's 2025 season on LIV Golf.The team shared the reel on September 3, captioning it as:&quot;14 different cities. 3 team victories. Thank you for your support for the @livgolf_league 2025 Season! We will be back strong, VAMOS! 🔥&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe season began in Riyadh, where the Fireballs finished fifth. At the second event in Adelaide in February, Fireballs GC won the team event by six shots over Legion XIII. Joaquin Niemann took the individual title, but Garcia, Abraham Ancer, David Puig, and Luis Masaveu combined to lift the team trophy.The following month, Fireballs GC had their best week in Hong Kong. Sergio Garcia shot rounds of 65, 64, and 63 to finish at 18-under par. It was his first individual LIV Golf victory. The Fireballs also dominated the team standings with Puig carding a bogey-free 67, Ancer adding a 65, and Masaveu making a birdie at the final hole.In Singapore, Sergio Garcia did not win the individual crown, but all four members contributed once again. The Fireballs secured their third team victory of the year and made it three wins from the season's first four events.Sergio Garcia turns focus to Fireballs GC after Ryder Cup snubSergio Garcia has withdrawn from this week’s Irish Open, only hours after Luke Donald left him out of Europe’s Ryder Cup squad. The Spaniard, who remains the competition’s all-time leading points scorer, had admitted he was hoping to make another appearance but was left disappointed by the decision.Instead of dwelling on the setback, Garcia used social media to praise his LIV team, Fireballs GC. Despite managing just one top-10 in his last eight starts, he called the 2025 season “truly special” and said he was proud to lead his side.On X, Garcia wrote:“A lot to be proud of from this 2025 @livgolf_league season! Through the highs and lows of the year, we brought passion and energy to every round across the world. It’s truly special to represent @fireballsgc_ alongside great golfers and even better people. Thank you to all the fans who make each event unforgettable, the Fireballs look forward to coming back even stronger in 2026!”Sergio Garcia @TheSergioGarciaLINK“A lot to be proud of from this 2025 @livgolf_league season! Through the highs and lows of the year, we brought passion and energy to every round across the world. It’s truly special to represent @fireballsgc_ alongside great golfers and even better people. Thank you to all the fans who make each event unforgettable, the Fireballs look forward to coming back even stronger in 2026!”The Fireballs had started strongly with three wins in their first four tournaments, including Garcia’s individual victory in Hong Kong. However, the team did not win again after March and eventually finished eighth in the season-long team standings, though they picked up three podium finishes in their final four events.For Sergio Garcia, missing the Ryder Cup will no doubt be a painful moment. But with his message, he made it clear that his focus is already on the 2026 LIV Golf season with the Fireballs.