Shane Lowry's hometown business wins major Irish award

Shane Lowry's pub 'Old Warehouse' recently won an award as the 'Best Gastro Pub in Offaly' at the 2025 Irish Restaurant Awards. He had started the pub in December 2022, in his hometown of Offaly in Ireland.

Lowry took to his X account to announce the happy news. He showed his gratitude towards the "staff and customers".

Shane Lowry had teamed up with business tycoon and friend Alan Clancy for this venture. The pub promises to offer "a mix of modern European cuisine, popular classics, delightful vegetarian and vegan dishes, in relaxed and contemporary surroundings".

A Copper Still Cafe is also present in the pub that serves coffee and snacks in the interior as well as outdoor space. The pub claims to be the perfect spot for casual get-togethers, celebrations and elegant private events.

While Lowry must be extremely proud of this achievement, his recent performance on the golf course is no less impressive. He was last seen at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. Although he didn't win the event, he performed exceptionally well, being in the top standings throughout the week.

Russell Henley went on to win the Signature event after edging out Collin Morikawa in the final round on Sunday.

When will Shane Lowry play next?

Shane Lowry at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Third Round (Source: Imagn)

Shane Lowry will next be seen at the Players Championship this week. With a $25M prize purse on the line, he will be up against a star-studded field.

Several notable players such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Xander Scahuffele, Justin Thomas and so on will be taking part in the prestigious tournament often dubbed as the 'fifth Major'. Scheffler will be returning to TPC Sawgrass as the defending champion.

Lowry is paired with Viktor Hovland and Russell Henley for Round 1 of the event. The trio is a part of the 10th tee and will start their opening rounds at 8:35 am ET on Thursday. The Irish golfer has 29-1 odds of winning the tournament, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Players Championship will take place from March 13th to 16th, 2025 (Thursday to Sunday) at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Fans can catch the action on the following channels:

Thursday: Golf Channel, NBC Sports Networks

Friday: Golf Channel, NBC Sports Networks

Saturday: NBC, NBC Sports Networks

Sunday: NBC, NBC Sports Networks

