Shane Lowry unravels the secret to be able to defend the title at the Zurich Classic

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are this year's defending champions at the Zurich Classic. So far, they have both performed admirably, and after round three, they were tied for sixth place with a score of 22-under par, five shots behind leaders Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin. Lowry talked about their position and how they can defend their title.

Lowry and McIlroy were interviewed by Amanda Balionis. The CBS reporter asked them about their plans for Round 4. Lowry explained how the final round could change things for them, as they look to become the first team to successfully defend the title at the event.

"Well, I think we're going to be a few back going into tomorrow. But, you know, we've said all along, foursomes is the part of this week where we really feel like we can, you know, pick up some ground on the field. So I think just go out and play the way we have been, play our own game and, you know, give it a good run tomorrow and see what happens."

Aside from this, Rory McIlroy also referred to last year's final round and stated:

"Yeah, maybe. You know, we played so good in the foursomes yesterday. You know, if we had to just finish the round off the way we were supposed to. So, you know, if we can try to channel that again, I think we'll be OK."

The competition will be fierce in the final round. This means Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy will have to perform spectacularly to emerge victorious.

Tee times for the fourth round of the Zurich Classic feat. Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Source: Imagn

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin currently have a three-shot lead over the second placed pairing. They are in excellent form, finishing 11 shots under par in round three to take the lead. Although this is a significant lead, the final round is expected to be competitive, given that Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are not far behind.

A lot of anticipation is there for the final round, and here are the tee times for it (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

10:35 a.m. – Kris Ventura/Antoine Rozner, J.T. Poston,Keith Mitchell

10:46 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker/Chez Reavie, Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre

10:57 a.m. – Paul Peterson/Thomas Rosenmueller, Davis Riley/Nick Hardy

11:08 a.m. – Kevin Chappell/Tom Hoge, Kevin Tway/Bud Cauley

11:19 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman/Chandler Phillips, Matteo Manassero/Cristobal Del Solar

11:30 a.m. – Chris Gotterup/Quade Cummins, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

11:41 a.m. – Ricky Castillo/ William Mouw, Nate Lashley/Hayden Springer

11:58 a.m. – David Skinns/Ben Taylor, Ryan Gerard/Danny Walker

12:09 p.m. – Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka/Brice Garnett

12:20 p.m. – Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman, Steven Fisk/Tim Widing

12:31 p.m. – Vince Whaley/Anders Albertson, Hayden Buckley/Braden Thornberry

12:42 p.m. – David Lipsky/Dylan Wu, Chad Ramey/Justin Lower

12:53 p.m. – Trey Mullinax/Robby Shelton, Sam Stevens/Max McGreevy

1:11 p.m. – Taylor Dickson/Trace Crowe, Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen

1:22 p.m. – Cam Davis/Adam Svensson, Luke List/Henrik Norlander

1:33 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda/Kevin Velo, Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry

1:44 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune/Takumi Kanaya, Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard

1:55 p.m. – Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin, Jake Knapp/Frankie Capan III

