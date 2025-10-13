"Shit happens" - Anthony Kim shares take on Oklahoma Sooners' recent loss against Texas

Anthony Kim recently shared his thoughts on Oklahoma’s disappointing loss to Texas in the Red River Rivalry. Texas scored 23 points on Saturday, October 11, to a 23-6 victory over the Sooners.Despite getting relegated from LIV Golf, Kim continues to follow other sports closely. Taking to X on October 12, he posted a candid message about the Sooners’ defeat, writing:“No doubt @OU_Football game was disappointing but 💩 happens. John Mateer might not have had a gr8 game but the courage 2 step on the field 17 days after surgery shows the tuffness we ❤️@OU_Football @CoachVenables will have the team ready next game. 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥Oklahoma took an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter, with Mateer returning less than three weeks after hand surgery. But Texas quickly took control, forcing three interceptions and locking down on defense to secure the win. Mateer had undergone the procedure after the Sooners’ 24-17 win over Auburn on September 20, which kept him out of the October 4 match against Kent State.Anthony Kim’s comment reflected his own struggles. Earlier this year, he shared on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg. In February 2025, he wrote:&quot;2 weeks before Riyadh @golf_league I started feeling bad but couldn't figure out wat was wrong. Well I found out yesterday it was a blood clot in my leg.&quot;Before joining LIV Golf as a wildcard, Anthony Kim was one of the most promising names on the PGA Tour. He played in 15 majors, earned five top-20 finishes, and still holds the 2009 Masters record for most birdies in a single round (11). After Achilles surgery in 2012, he stepped away from golf for several years before returning earlier this year.Anthony Kim reflects on getting older after the Jakarta International ChampionshipAnthony Kim made his return at the Asian Tour’s Jakarta International Championship in Indonesia, marking his first event since being dropped by LIV Golf.After the tournament, Kim took to X to share his thoughts about the experience. He joked about getting older, writing:&quot;Thank u Jakarta INDONESIA 🇮🇩 @intseriesgolf u know ur getting old when u start apprec8ing the sights, culture &amp; people more than looking 4ward 2 the nightlife. Avg 32 putts a day which sux but other parts of my game R coming 2gether. 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥Anthony Kim admitted his putting was inconsistent but he stayed positive about getting better. He ended the Jakarta International Championship tied for 44th at 4-under. The first two rounds saw him steady at 1-under each. His best performance came during round three when he finished 3-under with five birdies, but he struggled a bit in the final round, closing at 1-over.