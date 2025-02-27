LIV Golf's Anthony Kim details journey towards blood clot diagnosis: "Could have had a stroke"

LIV Golf star Anthony Kim has revealed that he was diagnosed with a blood clot that could’ve led to a stroke. The American professional golfer recently competed in LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 at the Grange Golf Club, Australia.

Anthony Kim has been a professional golfer since 2006. He played on the PGA and European Tour before joining LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed league, in 2024. Kim has three PGA Tour wins and came third in the 2010 Masters tournament. However, his career came to a halt in 2012 due to a leg injury, which kept him out of the game until 2024.

On Thursday, February 27, Anthony Kim took to Instagram to share the story of how what he thought was a minor knee injury turned out to be a life-threatening blood clot.

“Been gettin asked lots of questions & without going in2 2 much detail 2 weeks b4 @livgolf_league Riyadh I started to feel pretty 💩 with lots of pressure in wat I thot was my right knee after slippin takin out the 🗑️ on 🧊,” Kim wrote.

The three-time PGA Tour winner revealed that he felt unwell at LIV Golf Riyadh, and even though he initially brushed it off, his condition worsened. He later had an ultrasound that showed there was a blood clot in his calf.

“When I got to Riyadh I felt flu like symptoms & couldn’t feel my right leg but mostly the bottom of my right foot but didn’t wanna make it a big deal. Once I got 2 Australia and was throwing up all night every night I sensed something was wrong. When I got back I was told I had vertigo but more tests needed. Just for safety got an ultrasound on my leg which found a blood clot in my calf,” Kim added.

Despite his challenges, Anthony Kim revealed that he remains grateful for life and has decided to place even more focus on his health, family, and sobriety efforts. He expects to regain feeling in his leg within a few weeks and completely recover in about four to six months.

Anthony Kim celebrates two years of sobriety

Ever since his return from a 12-year hiatus, Anthony Kim has been open about his health challenges and struggles with substance abuse. He recently took to Instagram to happily share that he has been two years sober and counting, stating that it is the biggest accomplishment of his life.

“2 years sober🔥🔥🔥 biggest accomplishment of my life. I was barely physically able 2 walk in2 REHAB needing assistance from my sober coach as my body was shutting down,” Kim wrote.

In Kim’s heartfelt message, he also appreciated his wife, daughter, and close friends for being his support system.

Anthony Kim played in LIV Golf Adelaide, finishing at T51. Notably, Joaquin Niemann won the tournament with a 13-under.

