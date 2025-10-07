"You know you're getting old" - Anthony Kim releases a statement after playing the International Series event in Jakarta

Anthony Kim has recently been invited to compete in the Asian Tour's Jakarta International Championship. The tournament took place in Indonesia, and it is Kim's first competition since being dropped by LIV Golf due to his rough performance on the circuit. While discussing the event in Indonesia, Kim recently shared an X post in which he claimed to be getting older.

After a 12-year break, the 40-year-old golfer made a massive return to the game in 2022. Since then, he has worked hard to improve his game and get 1% better on a regular basis.

Talking about the X post, Kim expressed his appreciation for Indonesia's people, culture, scenery, and beauty after competing in the Jakarta International Championship. The former LIV Golfer remarked in the post that when you start appreciating these things, you know you're becoming old.

Anthony Kim also mentioned that he has been having some putt troubles, but he is determined to work on them and improve. Kim also promoted the "Sober is Dope" movement in his post. Along with this message, Kim also uploaded a video of himself taking a swing on the course. The post read,

"Thank u Jakarta INDONESIA 🇮🇩 @intseriesgolf u know ur getting old when u start apprec8ing the sights, culture & people more than looking 4ward 2 the nightlife. Avg 32 putts a day which sux but other parts of my game R coming 2gether. 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥"

Talking about Kim's last LIV Golf tournament, LIV Golf Indianapolis, he finished with a total score of 2 over par, tied for 51st place.

How did Anthony Kim perform in the 2025 Jakarta International Championship?

LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day One - Source: Getty

Anthony Kim managed to get a decent campaign in the 2025 Jakarta International Championship. The golfer ended the tournament with a total score of 4 under par, tied for 44th place. Kim got off to a decent start and finished his first round with a total score of one under par. The round was a roller coaster for him, with two bogeys and two birdies.

Following that, Kim's second round was quite similar, as he ended it too, with a total score of one under par. This round also consisted of three birdies and two bogeys. The golfer showed improvement in Round 3 since the conditions were significantly better for him. He finished with a total score of 3 under par after making 5 birdies and 2 bogeys.

After that, Anthony Kim had a slight drop in performance during the final round, shooting 3 bogeys and 2 birdies for a total of 1 over par. For his great performance, Kim made a whopping $10,266.67.

