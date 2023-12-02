“Should have included the champagne shower and security guard tackle” - Fans react to RBC Canadian Open’s new logo which includes stunning tribute

Nick Taylor created history at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open by becoming the first Canadian in 69 years to win the tournament on his home ground. Pat Fletcher was the last man to achieve this feat, doing so in 1954.

In a tribute to his historic win, Golf Canada, in tandem with RBC, reimagined the logo for the 2024 Canadian Open, which now depicts a silhouette of Nick Taylor with his club. It highlights the iconic 72-foot putt that he made in order to win the tournament after a marathon four-hole playoff against Tommy Fleetwood.

Needless to say, fans across the globe welcomed the logo change. Some of them saw the funny side of things, with one referring to the instance when Adam Hadwin was tackled by a security guard when he rushed to spray champagne on Taylor.

The user tweeted:

"They should have included the champagne shower and security guard tackle"

Here are some other reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

"We are excited to pay tribute" - Tim McLaughlin on RBC Canadian Open logo change after Nick Taylor victory

Nick Taylor tossed his club in the air after making the 72-foot putt — an image that has become an iconic moment in the history of modern Canadian golf. In response, the Canadian Open paid homage by changing their logo for next year's tournament.

Speaking about the logo change for next year's RBC Canadian Open, Golf Canada Chief Marketing Officer Tim McLaughlin said:

“We are excited to pay tribute to the epic performance of Nick’s amazing win by capturing the energy of that moment within the brand identity and logo mark for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

"Nick’s historic victory will be celebrated in the lead up to and throughout the 2024 Canadian Open and the reimagined logo is a fitting homage to both Nick and this most special moment for our National Open.”

Taylor himself was quite excited to be a part of the logo. Speaking via Golf Canada, he said:

“To be a part of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open logo is really special. When I first saw the re-design with myself as the swing man, I was flattered by the tribute and thought it was very cool. I am excited to get to Hamilton and looking forward to defending my title."

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open will take place from May 28 to June 2 at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.