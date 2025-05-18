Si Woo Kim gives 4-word response when questioned about smoking at the 2025 PGA Championship

Four-time PGA Tour event winner Si Woo Kim shared a short reaction when asked about smoking at the PGA Championship. The South Korean golfer has showcased some fine golf skills over the week at the Major event happening at Quail Hollow.

Kim is currently competing at the PGA Championship and is tied for fifth spot on the leaderboard going into the final round.

Si Woo Kim at the 2025 PGA Championship - Source: Getty

A +1 score in round one, an impressive -7 par score in the second round, and a steady even par score in the third round has put Si Woo Kim in contention for the title.

Golf journalist Daniel Rapaport wrote on X about why the PGA Tour player was spotted smoking a cigarette while playing the Major tournament on Friday (May 16). Rapaport wrote on X, sharing Kim's thoughts:

"Asked Si Woo about that clip of him smoking a cigarette walking off the teebox yesterday since I hadn't see him do that before."

"Getting old and stressed," the golfer answered.

Kim is playing his ninth PGA Championship this week. The closest he has come to winning the Major event so far is his T13 finish in 2020. He will hope to improve on that with his performance at the event this year.

How many Majors has Si Woo Kim won?

The 29-year-old golfer is yet to win a Major in his career. His best finishes across the four Major tournaments are - T12th at the Masters Tournament in 2021, T13 at the PGA Championship in 2020, T13th in 2017 at the U.S Open, and T15 at The Open Championship in 2022.

Si Woo Kim's performance at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow could bring his career best at any Major tournament. After a decent first round at the event, Kim had an incredible round two where he shot six birdies and an ace to notch up a seven-under-par 64. He shot the hole-in-one on the par-3 hole 6.

Si Woo Kim at the 2024 PGA Championship - Source: Getty

The South Korean golfer had failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship consecutively for the last two years. Out of his nine appearances at the Major event, Kim has advanced to the weekend rounds only in two of them. While he has missed cuts six times altogether, he withdrew after the first round in 2017.

Moreover, the PGA Tour player missed the Masters Tournament this year. In his last appearance at Augusta, he had finished in a tie for 30th place.

Kim has competed in 15 PGA Tour events so far this season. While he has missed cuts at five tournaments, he golfer has had decent showings in the rest of them.

