Singapore Golf Association and BFG Golf forge path for Junior golfers with new series launch in 2024

The Singapore Golf Association (SGA) recently announced a collaboration with local golf equipment company BFG Golf to introduce an expansive new series for junior golfers in 2024. Building on the success of the national junior inter-club league, this initiative aims to provide more opportunities for young golfers aged five to 14.

The series will feature over 30 tournaments taking place at esteemed courses such as Seletar, Tanah Merah, Sembawang, Orchid, and Singapore Island Country Club, starting in February. Players will be categorized and ranked based on the SGA’s Junior Development Order of Merit (Jdoom), a performance-oriented point system.

Expressing his anticipation for this upcoming season, Tan Chong Huat, President of SGA, said:

“2024 is poised to be an exciting season which will shape the development and growth of the junior golf scene in Singapore in a very positive way."

He added:

“Together with BFG Golf, we have established a pathway for junior golfers to reach their full potential while also unearthing promising young golfing talents.”

The series will serve as the selection criteria for the Singapore Golf Association's future and junior squads, as well as for international junior tournaments. The grand final, scheduled for December 10, 2024, at Sentosa Golf Club, will witness the top five juniors from boys and girls' A, B, and C divisions of the Jdoom competing for top honors.

BFG Golf's financial aid to the Singapore Golf Association

BFG Golf had previously pledged financial support to the Singapore Golf Association in June, committing around $250,000 towards junior golf programs.

Lawrence Ng, the founder of BFG Golf, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting the Singapore Golf Association's initiatives, stating:

“BFG Golf is ready to support SGA’s initiatives, and this is also a reflection of our national commitment to provide our future stars of tomorrow with the opportunities to excel in a sport that they love.”

Entry fees for the tournaments will range from $25 to $60 for players not in the SGA future squad, making the series accessible to a broad spectrum of junior golfers.

12-year-old golf prodigy, Aamiya Koul, who finished third at the World Stars of Junior Golf Championship in Las Vegas and won the US Kids Golf Indian Championship, expressed her gratitude towards SGA for the new initiative, saying:

“With the launch of the SGA-BFG Junior Golf Series, I believe we will see more juniors coming through the ranks.”

When the SGA-BFG Junior Golf Series begins in 2024, it is anticipated to serve as a vital platform for developing young talent and advancing junior golf's expansion in Singapore.