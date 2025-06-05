‘Sir it’s a slice’: Golf world reacts to Bryson DeChambeau’s par-3 at Oakmont ahead of the 2025 US Open

Bryson DeChambeau will be the defending champion at the 2025 US Open. It will definitely put some pressure on him, but it looks like he is working to ease the pressure. DeChambeau was recently seen practicing at the Oakmont Country Club, where the US Open is going to be held from June 12 to 15.
The Instagram page named Zire Golf kept fans updated on DeChambeau's visit to the course. The video shows DeChambeau practicing his shots and dealing with the big grass in the rough areas of the course. These long grasses surely make play tough at Oakmont. The 31-year-old golfer also highlighted this as he was tired of hitting large roughs.
In the post, Bryson DeChambeau attempted a par-3 course that spanned over 293 yards. Despite the fact that the tall grasses in the rough stopped him, the golfer maintained his dominant game and finished on equal par. DeChambeau ultimately made a birdie on the par-4 10th hole, thanks to his precise calculation and great swing.
The caption by Zire Golf in this post reads:
"Some highlights of @brysondechambeau playing at Oakmont 👀 (Swipe ⬅️)"
Bryson DeChambeau's shots were praised by fans in the comment section of this post. One of the fans pointed out that the golfer is countering the deep rough with excellent slice shots. The comment reads:
"Sir it’s a slice"
Fans are now incredibly pumped for the US Open, and here are some comments demonstrating that.
"Get your popcorn ready," One fan showed his excitement.
"Looks like your typical muni course. Finally, some fair conditions for these guys," another fan stated.
"It’s gonna be awesome watching pros look like amateurs!!! Let’s go!!!" another fan explained.
"That’s definitely Cooked as a Goat! 🐐" one fan stated.
"Deep thick rough isn't helping the game," another fan stated.
How has Bryson DeChambeau's 2025 season gone so far?
Bryson DeChambeau has been in great shape this year. He has consistently achieved high finishes on both the LIV and PGA Tours. He even won the LIV Golf Korea event, which took place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. He finished the event with a total score of 197, which was 19 shots below par.
Apart from this event, here's a look at his full 2025 season:
2025 LIV Golf Tournaments
Feb 6 – 8: LIV Golf Riyadh
- Riyadh Golf Club
- Position: T6 – 69-66-68 = 203 (-13)
Feb 14 – 16: LIV Golf Adelaide
- The Grange Golf Club
- Position: T18 – 68-73-71 = 212 (-4)
Mar 7 – 9: LIV Golf Hong Kong
- Hong Kong Golf Club
- Position: T20 – 66-67-70 = 203 (-7)
Mar 14 – 16: LIV Golf Singapore
- Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)
- Position: T10 – 74-65-67 = 206 (-7)
Apr 4 – 6: LIV Golf Miami
- Trump National Doral Golf Course
- Position: 5th – 69-70-75 = 214 (-2)
Apr 25 – 27: LIV Golf Mexico City
- Club De Golf Chapultepec
- Position: T2 – 63-66-71 = 200 (-13)
May 2 – 4: LIV Golf Korea
- Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
- Position: 1st – 65-66-66 = 197 (-19)
2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments
Apr 10 – 13: Masters Tournament
- Augusta National Golf Club
- Position: T5 – 69-68-69-75 = 281 (-7)
- Earnings: $798,000
May 15 – 18: PGA Championship
- Quail Hollow Club
- Position: T2 – 71-68-69-70 = 278 (-6)
- Earnings: $1,418,667