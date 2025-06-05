"Oh my gosh" - Bryson DeChambeau reacts to the long rough at Oakmont Country Club ahead of next week's US Open

The 2025 US Open will kick off next week at Oakmont Country Club, and Bryson DeChambeau is getting ready to tee off. In a video clip that surfaced on social media, the LIV Golf star was captured practicing at Oakmont and reacting to how thick the rough was.

Just last year, DeChambeau won the US Open for the second time in his career. Since turning pro in 2016, he has won nine PGA Tour events and three European Tour events. A two-time major championship winner, he joined LIV Golf in 2022 and has claimed three individual titles on the league.

Ahead of this year’s edition of the US Open, the American golfer shot his ball into the rough at Oakmont Country Club. When he found it, it was buried deep in the thick grass. He exclaimed:

"Oh my gosh! That is cooked beyond belief. That’s more than half-baked there. It’s burnt to a crisp, oh my gosh… I’ve got nothing.”

After practicing his swing first, Bryson DeChambeau shot the ball out of the rough onto the fairway. He was later captured, still lamenting about the rough, saying:

“And that’s what Oakmont does to you… That’s some thick rough.”

Take a look at the clip here:

Last year, the US Open was held at Pinehurst Resort, North Carolina, and Bryson DeChambeau won with a 6-under 274. In 2020, he won the tournament with the same score, 6-under 274.

A look at Bryson DeChambeau’s 2024 US Open victory

Bryson DeChambeau lifts the 2024 US Open Trophy at Pinehurst Resort - Image Source: Imagn

The 2024 US Open was held from June 13 to 16 at Pinehurst’s Course No.2. In his opening round, Bryson DeChambeau fired ahead with two birdies on the front nine, two birdies on the back nine, and a lone bogey on the par-4 seventh hole.

On day two, the 31-year-old golfer seemingly lost his momentum after opening with a bogey on the par-4 second hole. He briefly recovered with a birdie on the sixth and ninth, and shot another bogey on the seventh. Two more bogeys and three birdies later, he carded 69 and made the cut into the third round.

DeChambeau regained full momentum in his third round, shooting one bogey and six birdies across 18 holes. A double bogey on the par-4 16th threatened his game, but didn’t stop him from climbing the ranks on the leaderboard.

In his final round at the 2024 US Open, Dechambeau and Rory McIlroy were hot on each other’s heels. With two holes to go, they both tied for the lead, and shortly after, DeChambeau clinched the victory with a putt.

Bryson DeChambeau won the tournament by one stroke ahead of McIlroy, who landed in second place. Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay tied for T3 with 4-under each.

