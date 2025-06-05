Rory McIlroy gets lauded by Tiger Woods' ex-coach for explaining why he didn't speak to the media at the PGA Championship

World No. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy has finally spoken about declining to speak to the media at the 2025 PGA Championship. Tiger Woods’ ex-coach, Hank Haney, reacted to McIlroy’s explanation, saying it was good.

This year, McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Players Championship, and the Masters Tournament. His recent victory at Augusta National gave him the final key he needed to secure a career Grand Slam. However, shortly after, he had a poor showing at the PGA Championship and refused to speak to the media after news of his failed driver's test broke.

When speaking at a press conference ahead of the RBC Canadian Open, the Northern Irish golfer finally shed some light on his decision. He stated that his actions were as a result of several things, including being tired, and being “a little pissed off” about the fact that news of his driver's test was out.

Haney then quoted a clip of Rory McIlroy’s interview with the caption:

“Very good explanation by @McIlroyRory”

Hank Haney is quite active on X as he regularly shares his opinions about recent happenings in the golf world. Notably, he has over 146,000 followers on the platform.

Haney coached golf legend and 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods from 2004 to 2010. During that period, he focused on teaching Woods how to flatten his swing plane. He has also worked with other notable players, such as two-time major championship winner Mark O'Meara.

“That’s well within our rights”: Rory McIlroy speaks up about skipping post-round interviews

In the previously mentioned press conference at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy was also asked to state his opinion about players’ level of responsibility in post-round interviews. He responded by saying that players had the right to bypass interviews if they wanted to because the rules don’t forbid them from doing so. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“If they want to make it mandatory, that's fine, but in our rules it says that it's not, and until the day that that's maybe written into the regulations, you're going to have guys skip from time to time, and that's well within our rights.”

The 29-time PGA Tour winner also stated that interviews are a “two-way” street as both sides benefit from them. However, he noted that there should be more understanding between both parties as there is always a bigger dynamic at play.

When asked if his decision to step back from the LIV-PGA Tour drama had anything to do with declining post-round interviews, Rory McIlroy said that it didn’t.

“I've skipped my fair share of media requests over the years, so it's not as if -- it was nothing to do with that. It was just some days you don't feel like talking.”

Notably, Rory McIlroy didn’t compete in the recently concluded Memorial Tournament. He is making his 10th PGA Tour start of the year at the RBC Canadian Open.

