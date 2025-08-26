‘Slow play can’t lay’: Golf fans react to recent slow play mishap after the Tour Championship 

The 2025 Tour Championship concluded on Sunday, August 24, and the golf world received a huge wake-up call about slow play since its conclusion. One of the runners-up, Patrick Cantlay, was heavily criticized for his pace of play throughout the event.The eight-time PGA Tour winner has been a topic of discussion when it comes to the slow play argument in the circuit over the years. Fans and fellow golfers, including Phil Mickelson, criticized him for taking late shots this time. The viewers have called for stricter penalties to tackle such instances of slow play, now more than ever.Zire Golf, a golf fan page on Instagram, posed a question to fans asking whether the PGA Tour should introduce a shot clock during tournaments as a measure to avoid slow play. They posted an old video of Cantlay and captioned:&quot;Does the PGA Tour need a shot clock? Btw this entire video is 29 seconds long 👀 @theopen&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans were quick to react in the comment section about the shot clock and the slow play plaguing the PGA Tour for a long time now. Here are a few comments on the recent post by Zire Golf about the implementation of the shot clock and pace of play, following the Tour Championship.One fan attempted a hilarious wordplay using Cantlay's name, writing:&quot;Slow play can’t lay&quot;&quot;There is NOTHING worse than a slow player,&quot; another user wrote.&quot;They are playing slow. How to implement a proper strategy to speed them up,&quot; one user commented.One of the fans analyzed the situation if a shot clock were introduced and commented:&quot;24 second shot clock on the tee box, 2nd and 3rd approach shots is where it gets tricky, when does the timer start? When you find the ball? Or pull the club...&quot;&quot;Yes, we need that clock. If the tour is ready to hand out stroke penalties. Fines make no difference at all,&quot; a fan remarked about the situation.&quot;they should, and then maybe there won't be 6 hour rounds,&quot; another user wrote.Comments on Zire Golf's post about slow play - Source - @ziregolf on InstagramCantlay ended up carding a 15-under par final score to finish as the joint runner-up alongside Russell Henley at the Tour Championship.Phil Mickelson slams Patrick Cantlay's pace of play at the Tour ChampionshipPhil Mickelson took a hilarious dig at Cantlay's late shots during the Tour Championship last week. In a recent post on X, he wrote:&quot;&quot;He shuffled his right foot 26 times. 26 TIMES before he hit it. 26 x 36 other shots is 936 foot shuffles. That’s more calf raises than I’ll ever do. You also must be in peak physical condition to do this daily so let’s stop all the hate and appreciate that golfers are athletes&quot;Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelsonLINKHe shuffled his right foot 26 times. 26 TIMES before he hit it. 26 x 36 other shots is 936 foot shuffles. That’s more calf raises than I’ll ever do. You also must be in peak physical condition to do this daily so let’s stop all the hate and appreciate that golfers are athletesCantlay had previously admitted to being slower than his colleagues. He even suggested solutions to pace up his game as well.