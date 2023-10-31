“Snore fest” – Fans react to Justin Thomas and father Mike committing to the PNC Championship in Orlando

Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, have committed to the upcoming PNC Championship in Orlando. The 2023 PNC Championship will take place from December 14 to 17 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

The Thomas pair had won the 2020 PNC Championship, beating Vijay Singh and his son Qass by a single stroke. This will be their fourth appearance at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club. Last year, they finished as joint runner-up.

Justin Thomas is among the six past champions to feature at the upcoming father-son championship. The other champions include John Daly (2021), David Duval (2016), Stewart Cink (2013), Bernhard Langer (2005, 2006, 2014, 2019), and defending champion Vijay Singh.

Fans on social media had a mixed reaction to the announcement. Many fans took a dig at Justin Thomas' poor form, while few were happy to see their favorite star returning once again. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Snore fest."

"That will move the needle. Dork Snr and Dork Jr"

"He shouldn’t even show his face after the Ryder Cup"

"No thanks"

"Charlie Woods bout to cook them both"

"Hope the old man’s playing well"

"Slow news day?"

"JT needs a win bad"

"JT was born for this"

"Justin Tampon bringing the Ryder Cup? Oh s**t, my bad"

Who are the past champions at the PNC Championship? Past years' winners explored

There have been 25 editions of the PNC Championship so far. Raymond Floyd won the first three championships with his son, Raymond Floyd Jr. He won two more with his son Robert in 2000 and 2001.

Bernhard Langer has four victories at the PNC Championship, twice each with his sons, Jason and Stephan. Larry Nelson has also won the championship three times, alongside his son Drew. Davis Love III is a two-time winner at the event.

Last year, Vijay Singh and Qass emerged as the winners at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club, defeating John Daly and his son, John Daly II, as well as Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, by a two-stroke margin.

Here are the PNC Championship winners over the years:

2022: Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

2021: John Daly and John Daly II

2020: Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

2019: Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2018: Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV

2017: Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera, Jr.

2016: David Duval and Nick Karavites

2015: Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins

2014: Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2013: Stewart Cink and Connor Cink

2012: Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV

2008: Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2007: Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson

2006: Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2005: Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2004: Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2003: Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin

2002: Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler

2001: Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

2000: Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

1999: Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus

1998: Bob Charles and David Charles

1997: Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1996: Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1995: Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.