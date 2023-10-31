“Snore fest” – Fans react to Justin Thomas and father Mike committing to the PNC Championship in Orlando

Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, have committed to the upcoming PNC Championship in Orlando. The 2023 PNC Championship will take place from December 14 to 17 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.
The Thomas pair had won the 2020 PNC Championship, beating Vijay Singh and his son Qass by a single stroke. This will be their fourth appearance at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club. Last year, they finished as joint runner-up.
Justin Thomas is among the six past champions to feature at the upcoming father-son championship. The other champions include John Daly (2021), David Duval (2016), Stewart Cink (2013), Bernhard Langer (2005, 2006, 2014, 2019), and defending champion Vijay Singh.
Who are the past champions at the PNC Championship? Past years' winners explored
There have been 25 editions of the PNC Championship so far. Raymond Floyd won the first three championships with his son, Raymond Floyd Jr. He won two more with his son Robert in 2000 and 2001.
Bernhard Langer has four victories at the PNC Championship, twice each with his sons, Jason and Stephan. Larry Nelson has also won the championship three times, alongside his son Drew. Davis Love III is a two-time winner at the event.
Last year, Vijay Singh and Qass emerged as the winners at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club, defeating John Daly and his son, John Daly II, as well as Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, by a two-stroke margin.
Here are the PNC Championship winners over the years:
- 2022: Vijay Singh and Qass Singh
- 2021: John Daly and John Daly II
- 2020: Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas
- 2019: Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
- 2018: Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV
- 2017: Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera, Jr.
- 2016: David Duval and Nick Karavites
- 2015: Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins
- 2014: Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
- 2013: Stewart Cink and Connor Cink
- 2012: Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV
- 2008: Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson
- 2007: Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson
- 2006: Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer
- 2005: Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer
- 2004: Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson
- 2003: Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin
- 2002: Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler
- 2001: Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd
- 2000: Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd
- 1999: Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus
- 1998: Bob Charles and David Charles
- 1997: Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
- 1996: Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
- 1995: Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.