“So he listened to Rory McIlroy” – Fans recall Grayson Murray’s heated exchange with McIlroy after he wins the 2024 Sony Open

Grayson Murray is a controversial figure on the PGA Tour, especially after a tense issue with Rory McIlroy last year. Nevertheless, the golfer ended up winning the Sony Open last weekend with a stunning shot in a three-way playoff. It was an epic win, but it brought his past controversies into the limelight along with it.

Expand Tweet

The issue between McIlroy and Murray happened at a meeting following the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger. When it was shockingly announced, the PGA Tour and its players met to discuss, and things got quite heated.

Grayson Murray won the Sony Open in Hawaii

Murray reportedly told McIlroy, who was one of the loudest detractors for LIV's rise, to "f**k off." According to Bleacher Report, Brentley Romine reported that things only got worse from there:

"[McIlroy] only responded to Grayson when Grayson was going off on tangents, outbursts, saying like, 'We don't trust you, Jay! You should resign right now! You lied to our face!'" an anonymous player told Romine about the moment leading up to Murray's response. "I forget exactly what led to this, but Rory goes, 'Just play better, Grayson,' and that got a bad response from the crowd."

Murray's victory over Keegan Bradley and Byeong Hun An in the Sony Open playoff got fans talking about him, his win, and the past controversies that surround the golfer.

Golf fans take aim at Grayson Murray after Sony Open win

Fans of the PGA Tour weren't thrilled to see Grayson Murray win the event last weekend. Murray is a controversial player with a history of issues, including being a recovering alcoholic that has riled up people in the past.

A fan online commented that he must've finally listened to Rory McIlroy, who implored him to play better during that tense exchange.

Expand Tweet

A second fan who was watching echoed that sentiment, seeing that this was one of Murray's best performances.

Expand Tweet

Another remarked on the irony of the two's current situation given their difficult relationship.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It was an incredible tournament with an epic finish, but the winner left some golf fans feeling discontent. Some could laugh at the fact that Murray was in fact playing better than when he and McIlroy got into it, but others were upset that he hasn't, in their estimation, become a better person at the same time.