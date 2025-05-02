“Some people just want to see LIV Golf fail”: Tiger Woods’ ex-coach rushes to defend the Saudi league following big move

LIV Golf recently announced a new live broadcast partnership with KC Global Media. Following the announcement, Tiger Woods’ ex-coach Hank Haney defended the Saudi-backed league, saying that the circuit was receiving unnecessary criticism.
Haney is a popular golf instructor who has worked with 82-time PGA Tour winner Woods and two-time major champion Mark O’Meara. He was inducted into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame in 2019 and has won several other awards for his outstanding tutelage. He was named the Gulf Coast PGA Chapter "Teacher of the Year" in 1984 and was also inducted into the Texas Golf Hall of Fame in 2014.
On Friday, May 2, LIV shared a tweet that read:
“KC Global Media is excited to announce its LIVE broadcast partnership with LIV Golf, bringing the thrilling action of this season’s tournaments to sports fans in more than 94 million homes on its vast network of channels across Asia 📺 #LIVGolfKorea”
Hank Haney quoted the tweet, saying:
“I get that some people just want to see @livgolf_league fail but the narrative that no one is watching is ridiculous.”
Here’s a look at the golf instructor’s tweet:
This is not the first time Wood’s ex-coach has spoken positively about the Saudi-backed league. On April 28, he responded to a tweet that asked social media users to describe the league in three words. Haney's response was:
“Great. Different. Hated.”
In February, Hank Haney also referred to the breakaway league as a “success” following the conclusion of the Adelaide event. He has also openly shown support for a reunification between the breakaway league and the PGA Tour.
LIV Senior Vice President says “this is LIV Golf’s biggest season yet” following partnership with KC Global Media
LIV’s partnership with KC Global Media will bring the game to millions of homes in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Hong Kong, India, and several other locations.
When announcing the partnership, Ron Wechsler, Senior Vice President of LIV’s Broadcast Partnerships, expressed excitement at the new venture. He said via LIV Golf:
“We're thrilled to partner with KC Global Media to bring LIV Golf to their extensive network… This is LIV Golf’s biggest season yet, we're confident that this partnership will engage and excite golf fans throughout Asia.”
Wechsler thanked the KC Global Media team for sharing LIV’s vision for the future and redefining how fans experience golf across Asia. On the other hand, President of KC Global Media George Chien also expressed confidence in the new partnership. He stated that the league will first of all air on AXN Asia before extending to its other platforms.