Tiger Woods’ ex-coach expresses his feelings for LIV Golf in 3 words

Hank Haney recently shared a post on X expressing how he feels about the breakaway LIV Golf league in just three words. He coached the golf legend Tiger Woods for almost six years.

Haney started working with Woods from 2004 to 2010. During that period, he focused on helping the 82-time PGA Tour winner flatten his swing plane on the course. He was inducted into the Texas Golf Hall of Fame in 2014 and the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame in 2019. He was also named the PGA Teacher of the Year (USA) in 1993.

On Monday (April 28), MyGolfSpy posted a tweet on X, asking users to describe LIV in three words. Haney quoted the tweet saying:

“Great. Different. Hated.”

Take a look at his post here:

Ever since LIV was established in 2021, it has received backlash from fans and golf professionals who believe the league is dividing the game of golf. However, Hank Haney seems to have taken a liking to the league in recent times.

In February, LIV Golf Adelaide reportedly received over 100,000 fans who trooped in to The Grange Golf Club to watch the tournament in person. Haney reacted to the report saying:

“Kind of looks like this LIV event is a pretty big success”

In March, golf insider Matt Vincenzi shared Irish professional golfer Paul McGinley's suggestions about reuniting LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. McGinley proposed that instead of one tour being scrapped, both tours should continue.

He added that the leading ten players from both sides should compete in the Players Championship and five signature events. He further suggested that LIV should allow two PGA Tour teams to compete in its season finale.

Hank Haney quoted the golf insider’s tweet, saying that the reunification proposal “seems reasonable.”

Hank Haney’s Opinion on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Reunification_Image Source: X/@HankHaney

Notably, LIV Golf held its inaugural season in 2022 and is currently in its fourth season.

Hank Haney shares his feelings for two-time LIV Golf winner

On April 25, Hank Haney shared a picture of two-time LIV Golf winner Bryson DeChambeau on X, saying he liked watching him play. In the picture, DeChambeau was captured swinging his club while taking a shot on the greens.

Haney captioned his post:

“My favorite player to watch is @brysondech”

Bryson DeChambeau turned pro in 2016 and played on the PGA Tour until 2022 when he joined LIV. He has secured nine PGA Tour titles including the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic and the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. A two-time Major championship winner, he has won the U.S. Open twice– in 2020 and 2024.

After DeChambeau joined the Saudi-backed league, he claimed two individual titles in Greenbrier and Chicago in 2023. He is also captain of his LIV team, Crushers GC.

