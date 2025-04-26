Tiger Woods' ex-coach backs controversial infant swimming technique

Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, recently shared his thoughts on the controversial Infant Swimming Resource. It is a nationally recognized program that offers survival swimming lessons to infants and young children. Haney recently reposted a video on X in which a parent attempted to teach their child how to swim.

Hank Haney claimed that this was excellent for parents to teach their kids. He even stated that it is amazing how a child can learn to swim with such great technique. His message to X read:

"Greatest piece of mind a parent could have is to have their child learn ISR, it’s amazing"

Fans had positive reactions to this comment made by Hank Haney. One of them even shared how they taught their kid the same thing. They stated:

"💯 just hard to watch the training that leads up to that:)). All of my children have done it,,, and it’s amazing :)"

On the other hand, one of the fans compared this skill being taught to a kid as equivalent of buying a car. Their comment read:

"It’s the equivalent to owning a Tesla"

The ISR technique is criticized by many for supposedly causing distress in children, making it controversial.

Meanwhile, Haney's tenure with Tiger Woods ended on a bitter note. At that time, Woods' injuries piled up, and his personal life began to unravel.

In 2010, they officially split, with Haney claiming that it was his decision to step down to allow Tiger to work through some issues. After they parted ways, Hank released his controversial book "The Big Miss" in 2012. The book gave the fans a peek into Tiger Woods' personal life, which the golfer hated.

Tiger Woods leaves Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James behind in a new list of rich athletes

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v NY - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods has become an icon in the modern sports world. Some fans even recognize him as the face of golf, and it is speculated that he has a large net worth. There was some confusion about the exact number of his net worth, but it was clarified by an Instagram page recently.

The IG page Boardroom recently revealed the athlete's net worth, along with that of several others. Interestingly, Woods had the second-highest net worth ($2.79 billion) among athletes worldwide. Topping the list was Michael Jordan with a net worth of $4.15 billion.

Here's a look at the list that the Instagram page named Boardroom posted:

#1 Michael Jordan - $4.15 Billion

#2 Tiger Woods - $2.79 Billion

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo - $2.23 Billion

#4 Lebron James - $1.88 Billion

#5 Lionel Messi - $1.85 Billion

#6 Arnold Palmer - $1.82 Billion

#7 Jack Nicklaus - $1.75 Billion

#8 David Beckham - $1.61 Billion

#9 Roger Federer - $1.59 Billion

#10 Floyd Mayweather - $1.52 Billion

#11 Phil Mickelson - $1.49 Billion

#12 Michael Schumacher - $1.39 Billion

#13 Shaquille O'Neal - $1.27 Billion

#14 Neymar - $1.17 Billion

#15 Greg Norman - $1.14 Billion

#16 Kobe Bryant - $1.11 Billion

#17 Kevin Durant - $1.07 Billion

#18 Lewis Hamilton - $970 Million

#19 Mike Tyson - $965 Million

#20 Stephen Curry - $950 Million

