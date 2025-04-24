Tiger Woods outshines Christiano Ronaldo & LeBron James as new net worth stats come to light

Tiger Woods is one of the most popular golfers in the world. He is considered a modern-day great of the game, and his impressive resume only cements this claim. Having won 82 PGA events (the highest ever tied record) and 15 Golf Majors (the second most in history), he recently broke another record in terms of athletes' net worth.

Recently, an Instagram page called Boardroom revealed the net worths of well-known athletes from various sports. Michael Jordan was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $4.15 billion. However, interestingly, Woods was right after Jordan, with a net worth of $2.79 billion, surpassing many well-known names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James.

Here's a look at the list the Instagram page posted:

#1 Michael Jordan - $4.15 Billion

#2 Tiger Woods - $2.79 Billion

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo - $2.23 Billion

#4 Lebron James - $1.88 Billion

#5 Lionel Messi - $1.85 Billion

#6 Arnold Palmer - $1.82 Billion

#7 Jack Nicklaus - $1.75 Billion

#8 David Beckham - $1.61 Billion

#9 Roger Federer - $1.59 Billion

#10 Floyd Mayweather - $1.52 Billion

#11 Phil Mickelson - $1.49 Billion

#12 Michael Schumacher - $1.39 Billion

#13 Shaquille O'Neal - $1.27 Billion

#14 Neymar - $1.17 Billion

#15 Greg Norman - $1.14 Billion

#16 Kobe Bryant - $1.11 Billion

#17 Kevin Durant - $1.07 Billion

#18 Lewis Hamilton - $970 Million

#19 Mike Tyson - $965 Million

#20 Stephen Curry - $950 Million

Meanwhile, Woods is recovering from surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon that occurred in March of 2025. This injury has sidelined him for at least six to 12 months, depending on how quickly he recovers.

Tiger Woods is currently working to redesign the Augusta National course

Tiger Woods has officially partnered with Augusta National to redesign certain aspects of the course. Right now, this agreement is based on two tasks that Woods must complete while working with his firm, TGR Design. Woods will create a nine-hole, par-3 course called The Loop at the Patch at the Augusta Municipal Golf Course, also known as "The Patch."

Aside from that, Woods' project includes extending the main 18-hole course by 900 yards and upgrading amenities like a new clubhouse and short-game area. Woods needs to do all these things while keeping the course affordable and accessible. Woods even made the announcement of this on X, stating:

"I’m proud to partner with Augusta National Golf Club to expand educational and golf opportunities in the Augusta community. Together, we will establish a TGR Learning Lab focused on STEAM education and renovate the historic Augusta Municipal Golf Course, “The Patch,” with a new 9-hole short course designed by TGR Design. It means a lot to be able to create opportunities that uplift and inspire the next generation."

Current updates, along with the timeline of this project, are not known right now. Speculations are that the work may be finished maybe under 2025.

