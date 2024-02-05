“Somebody out here in Qatar has stolen my ProSendr” - Eddie Pepperell on the hunt for stolen training aid

Equipment is one of the most important part of a golfer's career and when Eddie Pepperell got his golf aid stolen recently, he was not happy. Pepperell took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the fact that his ProSendr got stolen ahead of the 2024 Qatar Masters.

Playing on the DP World Tour, Eddie Pepperell uses the ProSendr as a golf aid on the course in order to support his wrist for accuracy and swing. The aid is used by many golfers, including the likes of Rory McIlroy and K.H. Lee. The aid is not cheap, and costs $170.00 on the official ProSendr website.

With Eddie Pepperell's ProSendr stolen, he took to X to express his dissatisfaction. He said:

"Don't want to jump to a hasty conclusion, but it would appear somebody out here in Qatar has stolen my ProSendr..."

Eddie Pepperell's hunt for his valuable aid is still on, as he prepares to play the Qatar Masters from February 8 to 11.

2024 Qatar Masters field ft. Eddie Pepperell, Rasmus Hojgaard, Pablo Larrazabal and more

The Qatar Masters is all set to be played this week and will have a prize purse of almost $2.5 million. The tournament would be headlined by the likes of Rasmus Hojgaard, Pablo Larrazabal, Thriston Lawrence and more.

Following is the full field of golfers competing at the Qatar Masters:

Saleh Al Kaabi

Shergo Al Kurdi

Othman Almulla

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Haydn Barron

Joshua Berry

Matthis Besard

Jonas Blixt

Adam Blomme

Daniel Brown

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Ivan Cantero

Filippo Celli

Guxin Chen

Om Prakash Chouhan

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Ugo Coussaud

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Jack Davidson

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Hennie Du Plessis

Manuel Elvira

Nacho Elvira

Harrison Endycott

Will Enefer

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Simon Forsström

Sebastian Friedrichsen

Dylan Frittelli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Joel Girrbach

Ricardo Gouveia

Joshua Grenville-Wood

Chase Hanna

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Rasmus Højgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Daan Huizing

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Sam Jones

Sung Kang

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Soren Kjeldsen

Jeong Weon Ko

Espen Kofstad

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

Tom Lewis

Ayoub Lguirati

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Matteo Manassero

Stuart Manley

Richard Mansell

Dominic Mcglinchey

Tom Mckibbin

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Keita Nakajima

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Eddie Pepperell

Garrick Porteous

Jaco Prinsloo

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Maximilian Rottluff

Antoine Rozner

Benjamin Rusch

Lorenzo Scalise

Jayden Schaper

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Sebastian Söderberg

Daniil Sokolov

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Jesper Svensson

Santiago Tarrio

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

The field of 132 players would compete at the Doha Golf Course in Doha, Qatar.