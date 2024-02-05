“Somebody out here in Qatar has stolen my ProSendr” - Eddie Pepperell on the hunt for stolen training aid

Equipment is one of the most important part of a golfer's career and when Eddie Pepperell got his golf aid stolen recently, he was not happy. Pepperell took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the fact that his ProSendr got stolen ahead of the 2024 Qatar Masters.
Playing on the DP World Tour, Eddie Pepperell uses the ProSendr as a golf aid on the course in order to support his wrist for accuracy and swing. The aid is used by many golfers, including the likes of Rory McIlroy and K.H. Lee. The aid is not cheap, and costs $170.00 on the official ProSendr website.
With Eddie Pepperell's ProSendr stolen, he took to X to express his dissatisfaction. He said:
"Don't want to jump to a hasty conclusion, but it would appear somebody out here in Qatar has stolen my ProSendr..."
Eddie Pepperell's hunt for his valuable aid is still on, as he prepares to play the Qatar Masters from February 8 to 11.
2024 Qatar Masters field ft. Eddie Pepperell, Rasmus Hojgaard, Pablo Larrazabal and more
The Qatar Masters is all set to be played this week and will have a prize purse of almost $2.5 million. The tournament would be headlined by the likes of Rasmus Hojgaard, Pablo Larrazabal, Thriston Lawrence and more.
Following is the full field of golfers competing at the Qatar Masters:
- Saleh Al Kaabi
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Othman Almulla
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Haydn Barron
- Joshua Berry
- Matthis Besard
- Jonas Blixt
- Adam Blomme
- Daniel Brown
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Ivan Cantero
- Filippo Celli
- Guxin Chen
- Om Prakash Chouhan
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Jack Davidson
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Manuel Elvira
- Nacho Elvira
- Harrison Endycott
- Will Enefer
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Simon Forsström
- Sebastian Friedrichsen
- Dylan Frittelli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Joel Girrbach
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Joshua Grenville-Wood
- Chase Hanna
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Daan Huizing
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Sam Jones
- Sung Kang
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Espen Kofstad
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- Tom Lewis
- Ayoub Lguirati
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Matteo Manassero
- Stuart Manley
- Richard Mansell
- Dominic Mcglinchey
- Tom Mckibbin
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Keita Nakajima
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Marco Penge
- Eddie Pepperell
- Garrick Porteous
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Antoine Rozner
- Benjamin Rusch
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jayden Schaper
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Daniil Sokolov
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Jesper Svensson
- Santiago Tarrio
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
The field of 132 players would compete at the Doha Golf Course in Doha, Qatar.