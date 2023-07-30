"Something I can come back from" - Tony Finau on defying odds to clinch the 3M Open victory from a 6-shot trail

Defending 3M Open champion, Tony Finau, will start the final round six strokes behind leader Lee Hodges. Hodges has been playing exceptionally well on the PGA Tour and will look to take the trophy on Sunday, July 30.

However, it will not be that simple for the American golfer. Finau overcame a five-stroke deficit in the final round to win the 3M Open Championship in 2022 and has a wonderful opportunity to defend the title.

Last year, Tony Finau carded two birdies on the front nine holes in the fourth round and made four birdies on the back nine along with two bogeys to finish with a score of 67 and won the trophy.

He is also confident to defend this title this week. Speaking about his game at the 3M Open, Finau said via PGA Tour:

"It's definitely something I can come back from. But Lee's playing some great golf, there's no question about it. I'm going to have to play a good round no matter what."

Finau will resume his game on Sunday, July 30 at 1:25 pm ET alongside Aaron Bradley on the first tee of the TPC Twin Cities.

Tony Finau's odds to win 2023 3M Open Championship

Tony Finau, who is presently third on the 3M Open leaderboard, is one of the favorite to win the PGA Tour tournament this week. His odds to win the trophy this week are +850, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lee Hodges is still the betting favorite to win the 3M Open this week. After three rounds of the tournament, the 28-year-old golfer has 22 birdies and only two bogeys. He will resume his game on the first tee with a five-stroke lead over JT Poston.

Here are the final round tee times for the 3M Open:

7:35 a.m. Augusto Nunez

7:40 a.m.: Ben Taylor, Jim Herman

7:49 a.m.: S.Y. Noh, C.T. Pan

7:58 a.m.: Nate Lashley, Kevin Chappell

8:07 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Matthias Schwab

8:16 a.m.: Kaito Onishi, Justin Lower

8:25 a.m.: James Hahn, Russell Knox

8:34 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Doc Redman

8:43 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Vincent Norrman

8:52 a.m.: Brandon Wu, Frankie Capan III

9:01 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Paul Haley II

9:15 a.m.: Kramer Hickok, Adam Svensson

9:25 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Trevor Cone

9:35 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Norlander

9:45 a.m.: Adam Long, Zac Blair

9:55 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Chad Ramey

10:05 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Justin Suh

10:15 am.: MJ Daffue, Peter Kuest

10:25 a.m.: Max McGreevy, Grayson Murray

10:35 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Mackenzie Hughes

10:50 a.m.: J.J Spaun, Jason Dufner

11 a.m.: Cam Davis, S.H. Kim

11:10 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Alex Noren

11:20 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, Tom Hoge

11:30 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Brandt Snedeker

11:40 a.m.: Matti Schmid, Emiliano Grillo

11:50 a.m.: Eric Cole, Callum Tarren

12 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Tyson Alexander

12:10 p.m.: Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

12:25 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Dyaln Wu

12:35 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, David Lipsky

12:45 p.m.: Martin Laird, Kevin Yu

12:55 p.m.: Nick Hardy, Tyler Duncan

1:05 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Kevin Streelman

1:15 p.m.: Sam Ryder, Keith Mitchell

1:25 p.m.: Tony Finau, Aaron Baddeley

1:35 p.m.: Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston