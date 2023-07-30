Tony Finau 3M Open tee times: Defending champion's final round tee times explored

Tony Finau will enter the last round of the 2023 3M Open six strokes behind leader Lee Hodges. He settled in third place following the third round of the PGA Tour event on Saturday, July 29. He finished with a score of under 14, while Hodges topped the leaderboard with a score of under 20.

Finau will resume his game on the first tee at TPC Twin Cities on Sunday, July 30, at 1:25 pm ET. He will pair up with Aaron Bradley, who secured the fourth spot on the leaderboard after the third round.

The 3M Open Championship will have its final round on Sunday, July 30, with Augusta Nunez taking the first shot of the day at 7:35 am ET. He will start the game alone followed by Ben Taylor and Jim Herman.

Former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama will resume his game at 9:35 am ET with Henrik Norlander, while JJ Spaun will restart at 10:50 am ET with Jason Dufner. The tournament leader Lee Hodges will tee off at 1:35 pm ET with JT Poston.

Tony Finau started the third round of the 2023 3M Open with a birdie on the seventh hole. He made one birdie and one bogey on the front nine, while sinking four birdies on the back nine to score 67.

Finau played the first round of 66 after making five birdies, one eagle, and two bogeys. He made eight birdies and three bogeys in the second round to score 66.

3M Open Sunday tee times

7:35 a.m. Augusto Nunez

7:40 a.m.: Ben Taylor, Jim Herman

7:49 a.m.: S.Y. Noh, C.T. Pan

7:58 a.m.: Nate Lashley, Kevin Chappell

8:07 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Matthias Schwab

8:16 a.m.: Kaito Onishi, Justin Lower

8:25 a.m.: James Hahn, Russell Knox

8:34 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Doc Redman

8:43 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Vincent Norrman

8:52 a.m.: Brandon Wu, Frankie Capan III

9:01 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Paul Haley II

9:15 a.m.: Kramer Hickok, Adam Svensson

9:25 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Trevor Cone

9:35 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Norlander

9:45 a.m.: Adam Long, Zac Blair

9:55 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Chad Ramey

10:05 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Justin Suh

10:15 am.: MJ Daffue, Peter Kuest

10:25 a.m.: Max McGreevy, Grayson Murray

10:35 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Mackenzie Hughes

10:50 a.m.: J.J Spaun, Jason Dufner

11 a.m.: Cam Davis, S.H. Kim

11:10 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Alex Noren

11:20 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, Tom Hoge

11:30 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Brandt Snedeker

11:40 a.m.: Matti Schmid, Emiliano Grillo

11:50 a.m.: Eric Cole, Callum Tarren

12 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Tyson Alexander

12:10 p.m.: Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

12:25 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Dyaln Wu

12:35 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, David Lipsky

12:45 p.m.: Martin Laird, Kevin Yu

12:55 p.m.: Nick Hardy, Tyler Duncan

1:05 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Kevin Streelman

1:15 p.m.: Sam Ryder, Keith Mitchell

1:25 p.m.: Tony Finau, Aaron Baddeley

1:35 p.m.: Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston